A glamorous high-rise called The Parklane is currently undergoing a stunning renovation, with designer finishes and light-filled rooms now setting off its location on Hermann Park.

Also noteworthy is that these condos come in all price points, starting in the $300s and offering a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts.

Here are five other ways living at The Parklane is an upgrade:

1. Room to entertain

Spanning 825 square feet to approximately 3,000, The Parklane's residences can suit any family size. Hardwood flooring throughout the open-concept living areas and master bedroom are as beautiful as they are easy to keep clean, while the nine-foot ceilings with recessed LED lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows make the spaces feel even airier.

Each home has a private balcony — some even have two or three — and is pre-wired for smart home automation. Eggersmann cabinetry and Bosch appliances in the kitchen make cooking for a crowd a breeze.

2. All dogs are welcome

Condominiums are typically dog-friendly, but they often have limitations regarding both breed and size, precluding families with large dogs to be able to call a condominium home. The Parklane, however, understands that dogs are members of the family too. It's welcoming of nearly all dog breeds and sizes, offering owners and potential buyers flexibility.

A fenced dog park on the grounds plus easy access to all the trails that wind through the 445-acre Hermann Park give pups plenty of exercise opportunities.

3. Live healthy and happy

It's not only the four-legged among us who get to enjoy the great outdoors. As the only fully renovated condominium building on the park, you get to enjoy the trails as well as McGovern Centennial Gardens and a nearby golf course, making it easy and fun to maintain a healthy lifestyle and become one with nature.

4. Amazing amenities

It starts with the modern lobby and continues through to the coffee bar, business lounge, and state-of-the-art gym. A sparkling pool with cabanas, a tennis court, and outdoor grills await on the amenity level, while reserved parking with electric vehicle charging stations (plus there's also valet) make going about daily life much smoother.

The impeccable service from The Parklane staff includes 24-hour concierge, who are ready to help with anything big or small.

5. In the heart of it all

Enjoy unrivaled proximity to fine dining, the arts, and premier destinations including downtown, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Houston Zoo, Miller Outdoor Theatre, and NRG, Minute Maid, Toyota Center, and BBVA stadiums.

Monarch Restaurant, MF Sushi, Adara Med Spa, Barnaby's, Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill, Dak & Bop, and Lucille's are all nearby, while a luxury shuttle bus offers free transportation to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail.

The remodeling of The Parklane began in January 2020, with a portion of residences currently ready for move-in. Completion is slated for December 2021.

To schedule an exclusive sales presentation and tour a furnished model, please visit www.theparklane.com.