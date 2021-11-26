Four Seasons unveils luxury lakeside Hill Country residences starting at $4 million

A Four Seasons residential property is coming to a site near the iconic Pennybacker Bridge in West Austin.

Four Season Private Residences Lake Austin will be built on a secluded hill above a 90-degree bend in the lake. The 145-acre community will feature 179 luxury residences with views of Lake Austin from 280 to 380 feet above the water. It’ll be the first standalone Four Seasons property in Texas and the fifth in the world.

Prices for the residences start at $4 million. So far, 63 residences have been reserved. Construction is set to start in early 2023 and be completed in 2025.

“Coupled with legendary five-star service and amenities, the community will offer a rare combination of hilltop views, private boat slips on Lake Austin, privacy, and security,” Jonathan Coon, CEO of Austin Capital Partners, says in a news release.

Austin Capital Partners is developing the property along with Toronto-based Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Houston-based real estate giant Hines.

The site will include 90 acres of preserve and parkland.

“Responsible environmental stewardship to preserve and protect this iconic location has been central to our vision for this project,” Coon says. “Our plan — supported by our neighbors and approved by the city — includes safe and accessible parking for the overlook and cliff. In addition to donating half of our lakefront property to the city, we will continue to invest in the responsible development of the green space — creating the first new park on Lake Austin in decades.”

Residential options will range from a 1,900 square-foot pied-à-terre to four-bedroom residences with gardens and pools, and large penthouses with 3,000-square-foot terraces and 40-foot pools.

Highlights of the project include: