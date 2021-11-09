For more than 18 years, Stormy Hayes-Knipe has been a successful Realtor in Houston. Her comprehensive market knowledge, combined with her energy, dedication, and unwavering positive attitude, has placed her in the Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty Circle of Excellence.

Known for going the extra mile for her clients, Stormy stays current with the ever-changing market through daily monitoring and research. She has extensive relocation expertise and specializes in a wide range of Houston neighborhoods including Braeswood Place (Braes Heights/Ayrshire), West University, Museum District, Knollwood Village, Linkwood, Woodside, Bellaire, Willow Meadows, Meyerland, Westbury, Bellaire, the Heights, Upper Kirby, Afton Oaks, and the Memorial area. She also assists sellers and buyers in neighborhoods throughout Galveston.

Originally from El Paso, Stormy has called Houston home for more than 30 years. After graduating from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) with a BFA in marketing and communications, she worked as a national sales planning manager for Fox Sports. Later, as a marketing manager with KPMG’s top national sales team, Stormy earned several prestigious honors, including an award for volunteer excellence.

Stormy is heavily involved in the Houston community and her neighborhood associations as well as her children’s schools, sports, and universities. She's currently serving as Rice University Football WGAH President and serves on SDMC for Mark Twain Elementary. Stormy has served on The Woman's Hospital of Texas Pediatric Community advisory board and is a sustaining member of The Junior League of Houston, in addition to other volunteer work.

Stormy is also an avid sports fan, enjoys the arts, and loves a good festival. She and her husband Chad have two children, Zane and Lilly, and live in the Braes Heights area.

We chatted with Stormy to find out more about her work and what drives her.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Stormy Hayes-Knipe: I love to help people. Whether it is finding a dream home, relocating to Houston, or selling a property, I enjoy helping people reach their real estate goals.

CM: What's one piece of advice you'd give to people looking for their dream home?

SHK: Be prepared. Buyers need to have their budgets set, financing in order, and their list of must-haves in their desired neighborhoods to begin their search.

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

SHK: A first impression is the only impression. The property needs to be show-ready and sell-ready before the first buyer walks in the door.

CM: Sum up Houston in three words.

SHK: Diverse. Genuine. Lively.

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

SHK: Unlike my name, I am calm, not stormy. Whether buying or selling, it's a huge financial situation that can be extremely stressful. I try to relieve as much stress as possible for a smooth, successful transaction for all my buyers and sellers.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

SHK: I like to create. I have designed several logos for schools, special events, companies, sports organizations, and even a logo for a friend’s RV. I enjoy anything where I can use my imagination such as crafting, painting, designing — you name it.

---

Learn more about Stormy Hayes-Knipe here, or contact her at 713-417-0099 or stormy.hayesknipe@sir.com.