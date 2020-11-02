410 Longwoods Ln.

Houston, TX 77024

Neighborhood: Memorial

Style: Mediterranean

Square footage: 8,293

Beds: 4

Baths: 5 full, 3 partial

Price: $4,700,000

The lowdown: Dreaming of beautiful architecture, luxurious extras, and plenty of space to relax with your family and friends? This exceptionally designed masterpiece in exclusive Memorial ticks all the boxes. Beautiful architectural elements include arched doorways, exposed beams, and a groin vault ceiling in the dining room, while walls of arched windows and doors adjoin the indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The living and dining rooms are just off the entry, providing a sophisticated escape from the kitchen and family room. The chef's kitchen offers a large island, Thermador gas stove, beverage drawers, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. A separate temperature-controlled wine room can accommodate thousands of bottles. In addition to a summer kitchen by the pool, spa, and outdoor fireplace, there's also a fully equipped theater room plus a billiards room, with an elevator tying everything together.

The resort-style accommodations include two primary suites, each with a recently redesigned bath. Over the three-car garage is a private, 925-square-foot extra flex space with its own bath. For extra peace of mind, a Generac generator installed in 2016 can power the whole house if needed.

---

This home is on the market with Holley Madden of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.