One of the Museum District's first high-rises is getting a facelift. The Parklane, a 35-story residential high-rise that overlooks Hermann Park and was at one time the tallest high-rise residential tower in the city, is being completely reimagined with modernized residences and first-class amenities.

And here's the kicker: The condominiums are listed at price points that are currently unrepresented in Houston's market.

"We built The Parklane in 1983 and were one of the first to introduce high-rise residential living to Houston's thriving Museum District," says Nadim Zabaneh, vice president of Houston-based Tema Development, Inc.

"We came to realize there was a niche in the market with a price range conducive to all buyer types, including first-time homebuyers, real estate investors, second homeowners, and empty nesters," he says. "This drove our decision to convert rental residences into condominiums. Already some of our residents have jumped at the chance to purchase their units."

Upon completion, The Parklane will debut 195 modern residences — available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 825 square feet to 2,470 — with prices starting from the $300s. There are currently approximately 15 residences available for immediate move-in, with another group of units under construction that will be ready to deliver by year-end.

They are spacious, light-filled, and outfitted with designer finishes, including Eggersmann cabinetry, Dekton porcelain countertops, Bosch appliances, LED lighting, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies that maximize The Parklane's panoramic views.

Houston-based Mirador Group was tapped as the architect, interior designer, and landscape architect for the project.

"Our design approach is to stay true to the roots of this contemporary building and incorporate timeless elements," says Jerry Hooker, principal of Mirador Group. "The material palette is warm, very classic, and all stone."

The lobby is getting an impressive renovation as well. Hooker points out that the space is especially unique for Houston, given the scale of it and the height of the ceiling.

Community amenities are the icing on the cake. Residents enjoy such conveniences as 24-hour concierge and valet service, a resort-style pool and cabanas, outdoor grills and entertaining area, a state-of-the-art gym, and a tennis court.

Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a professional business lounge, and luxury shuttle bus transportation to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail further the effortless lifestyle.

Neighboring Hermann Park offers 535 acres of wooded tranquility for running, golfing, and cultural entertainment. Other destinations in the immediate area include Rice University, downtown Houston, Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, and the burgeoning Ion Technology & South Main Innovation District.

The remodeling of residences began in January 2020, with a portion of residences currently ready for move-in. Completion is slated for December 2021.

Construction on the fitness center, amenity deck, and lobby is planned to commence in early 2021, with an anticipated completion of mid-2021. Elevated Group at Compass is handling the sales of the condominiums.

To schedule an exclusive sales presentation and tour a furnished model, please visit www.theparklane.com.

The Parklane is located at 1701 Hermann Dr.