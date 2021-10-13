8843 Harness Creek Lane

Houston, TX 77024

Neighborhood: Memorial

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 20,122

Beds: 3-4

Baths: 5 full, 6 partial

Price: $13,950,000

The lowdown: A lot of homes claim to be built for entertaining, but few truly mean it like this magnificent custom estate from Houston architect Craig Stiteler. Features such as a service hall adjoining the large kitchen and a closet built specifically to house china, crystal, and silver support its hosting capabilities, but the two-story reception hall and second-floor regulation-size ballroom really confirm its uniqueness.

Situated on 1.4 acres in the gated and guarded community of Stablewood, the home is filled with one-of-a-kind architectural appointments. Expect to find extensive plaster effects, hand-applied stencils, gold leaf accents, designer wallcoverings, and antique chandeliers throughout, along with Patina Metals ironwork, Edgar Berebi cabinet hardware, and exotic Bubinga wood cabinets and paneling.

In the double-height living room, a stunning Art Deco-style Dakota mahogany granite relief depicting the Three Graces soars above the fireplace. Both the relief and fireplace were reclaimed from the historic Shamrock Hotel in the Houston Medical Center, the demolition of which was highly controversial at the time.

The home also offers spacious living and dining rooms, an elegant library, centrally located wet bar and lounge, a four-car-garage, and an orchid room. The first-floor primary bedroom and second-floor guest bedrooms are their own private retreats.

Extensive entertaining areas in the backyard are joined by intertwining walkways that lead to the pool and outdoor living retreat, all looking below to a peaceful bayou setting.

