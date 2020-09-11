There's a sweet spot when it comes to your ideal neighborhood: acres of nature and room to revel in the great outdoors, but also plenty of high-end amenities and posh perks.

The Groves has both. This one-of-a-kind master-planned community in Northeast Houston offers families the ability to be one with nature without having to part ways with the conveniences of modern life.

Green living

Spread out over nearly 1,000 acres of shady pines and oaks, The Groves includes 64 acres of preserved forest, nearly 5,000 reforested trees, 85 acres of open space, and 68 acres of Madera Creek.

Even though it's surrounded by green space, the community is also conveniently located. It offers access to the backyard fun of Lake Houston, the shopping recreation of The Galleria area, and the restaurants of Kingwood and Atascocita, while being just a short drive to George Bush International Airport. The business corridors of Generation Park, downtown Houston, The Woodlands, and the Port of Houston are also just a quick drive away.

Home sweet home

As of August 2020, more than 1,000 eager homebuyers have snapped up homes in The Groves, proving that it's poised to take off as the next "it" neighborhood.

The new homes range from the $220s to the $600s and include more than 169 floorplan options from eight of Houston's top homebuilders: Chesmar Homes, Highland Homes, Lennar, Perry Homes, Trendmaker Homes, Village Builders, Westin Homes, and Toll Brothers.

Extra exclusivity

Introduced in 2020, The Canopy is a brand-new gated community within The Groves. All homes inside this new section are built by Toll Brothers, a luxurious builder with modern, open floorplans.

Residents of The Canopy have their own lifestyle program and exclusive access to The Yard, a beer-garden-like park. The Yard has an open lawn, hammocks, a ping-pong table, cornhole boards, Adirondack chairs, and a "Root Beer Garden" seating area for the little residents.

Sit back and relax

The Hearth Amenity Center features a luxurious resort-style pool that's perfect for both play and relaxation. Surrounding the Hearth is a spacious lawn populated with lazy hammocks, yard games, and Adirondack chairs overlooking Madera Creek — ensuring that you'll never run out of places to lounge with family or friends.

For the littles

Residents of all ages can enjoy the parks and amenities that make The Groves so special. Young walkers can wander Discovery Square and Exploration Trails, featuring innovative park elements such as animal sculptures, bird hotels, squirrel bridges, and shaded picnic tables.

Mini Groves, new to the community as of 2020, is a scaled-down version of the community converted into a play area for the little residents. It features key elements for children to explore, including a toddler adventure playground, a mini Hearth Amenity Center, a trike track representing Madera Run Parkway, a Matchbox car track to race mini-cars, and a small fish camp.

Even more parks are scheduled to open in the community in 2021, including The Nest.

Always learning

Families in The Groves have access to world-class education zoned to acclaimed Humble ISD. Both schools within The Groves have PHD-educated principals.

Groves Elementary School opened in the 2017-2018 school year and features all the modern amenities that families have come to expect from the highly rated Humble school district. Here, project-based and technology-based learning facilitates group learning and collaboration.

West Lake Middle School opened in the 2018-2019 school year and serves nearly 1,500 students with a premier S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education program.

Kiddie Academy, a recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, is coming to the community and is currently in construction.

Take a virtual tour

Thanks to groundbreaking interactive technology, you can take a 360-degree tour of The Groves from the comfort of your couch. The virtual tour captures the many amenities and model homes that The Groves has to offer, allowing you to explore the community safely.

To take a closer look or find out more, visit the website at www.thegrovestx.com or call 469-513-5600.