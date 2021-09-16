National mortgage lender Envoy Mortgage has implemented its Gift of Home Program, where 50 families across the country are set to receive mortgage assistance.

Jenny Timberlake, an Envoy Mortgage customer, was among the first group of recipients to receive this special surprise. Timberlake has been a teacher for over 18 years and teaches life skills to special education students at a local high school.

"This gift means so much," she says. "As a single mom, I think about every dollar that I spend to provide for my three children, so taking a break from paying my mortgage for a month is huge. This is going to help my children and me plan for our future."

Timberlake teaches her special needs students virtually, and many of them do not understand how to use a computer, making 2020 especially challenging.

"My students thrive off of human interaction and that positive reinforcement hasn’t been there, so I have to think creatively to implement engaging activities," Timberlake says.

Even though the school year proved to be a difficult one, Timberlake still has gratitude for the impact she is able to continuously make on her students.

"Being with these students is why I am a teacher. This is my happy place," she says. "When you must move to virtual learning for that length of time, you realize what you had and no longer take it for granted."

With the help of Envoy Mortgage, Timberlake closed on her first home in December 2020.

"I didn’t want to move around, renting different houses with my kids," she says. "I wanted to use my money to purchase a home. Envoy helped me find my dream home and I was able to hang Christmas lights for the very first time."

During the pandemic, many people’s relationship with their home changed. To make life a little easier, Envoy Mortgage decided to help the families, friends, and neighbors living in the communities they serve.

"To say the pandemic has made life difficult for many people across the country is an understatement," says Ron Millard, chief executive officer at Envoy Mortgage. "We had to do something to help lift people up. It’s just part of the Envoy DNA."

Since the kickoff of the program in January, Envoy Mortgage has already gifted 39 deserving families with one month of mortgage payments including tax, and plans to continue the program through November.

"We understand the important role and positive impact a home plays in a person’s life — it’s truly a gift," Millard says. "We feel blessed to offer this gift to our customers, and I can’t wait for us to deliver more surprise moments in the markets we serve across the country.