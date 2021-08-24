6903 Hartland St.

Houston, TX 77055

Neighborhood: Spring Branch

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 3,045

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $775,000

The lowdown: Taken down to the studs in 2019 for a stunning remodel and expansion, 6903 Hartland St. was completely reimagined with open-concept spaces that feature warm, traditional features.

It is the recipient of the 2020 GHBA Prism Award for Whole House Renovation, with work from Craftsmanship by John. The interior features crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and an 11-foot ceiling in the family room that opens to the backyard. Electrical, sewer, plumbing, and HVAC systems were all updated in 2019, plus the roof and tankless water heater.

The home is as practical as it is beautiful, with energy-efficient items including spray-foam insulation, Marvin windows, and variable-speed AC system with heat pump.

It also features hardwood floors, and a kitchen with a large island, inset custom cabinetry, a gas range, three ovens, and a paneled refrigerator/freezer. The primary bathroom boasts a double-marble vanity and an expansive walk-in closet with two built-in dressers. Secondary bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, plus there is a flex space located off the mud room.

Ideally located with quick access to I-10, the home is zoned to Spring Branch Middle School and Memorial High School.

---

This home is on the market with Karen Harberg of Compass Real Estate. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.