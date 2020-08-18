Prolific Houston developer announces towering new River Oaks high-rise

For decades, prolific Houston developer Randall Davis has dotted the local landscape with his signature high-rises; residents will no doubt recognize urban pieces such as the Metropolis, the Gotham, the Renoir, the Manhattan, the Empire, the Cosmopolitan, and more. Davis, who also architected the redevelopment of Houston’ beloved Rice Hotel and its Rice Lofts, enjoys the reputation of having completed more residential condominium buildings than any developer in Texas.

Now, Davis has announced that his Houston-based Randall Davis Company will break ground on its latest luxury high-rise, The Paramount, in late fall 2020/early 2021. Construction is expected to be completed around fourth quarter, 2021, according to a press release.

The Paramount (3723 Westheimer Rd.) will be a 25-story boutique high-rise situated between River Oaks and the Galleria. Residences in the 50-unit tower start at $1.055 million and range in size from 1,800 to 6,500 square feet.

Amenities will include soaring 11-foot ceilings, private elevator entry, and sweeping 360-degree views of River Oaks and Uptown District, along with indoor and outdoor pools, 24-hour concierge service, valet parking, a stunning grand lobby and beautifully appointed lounges. Shoppers can expect multiple floor plans and unique penthouses, high-end kitchens with designer appliances.

Davis and his daughter, Natalie, designed the tower with Power Brown Architecture. The Paramount’s contemporary exterior will be characterized by highly stylized geometric ornamentation, framed by white limestone with black and gold accents.

The crowning achievement will be an Art Deco-style crown perched on top of the building that will light up the Uptown skyline. (The crown is also a nod to The Paramount’s status as the “crown jewel” of Davis’s company, according to press materials.)

Luxury residential brokerage firm, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, has been named the exclusive marketing partner for the project. Pre-Sales are now underway at The Paramount’s 4,000-square-foot sales gallery located at 3723 Westheimer Rd., according to a release.