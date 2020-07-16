51 East Bend Ln.

Houston, TX 77007

Neighborhood: Arlington Court

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,239

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $1, 525,000

The lowdown: This tastefully updated home is an immaculate retreat, located in an exclusive neighborhood and within walking distance to Memorial Park. Beginning with the captivating two-story entry to greet you and your guests, it transitions into the formal dining and living rooms just off the foyer. If you're looking for an alternative to the grand stairway, the home is elevator capable.

Cooking enthusiasts will appreciate the gourmet kitchen that's outfitted with a Wolf six-burner range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and luxe Carrera marble island. It's open to the family room, which surrounds a stunning fireplace and boasts walls of French doors that lead to the outdoors, highlighted by lush landscaping and a lovely pool.

The primary bedroom suite is generous in size and features an updated spa-like bath and generous closet space complete with Restoration Hardware cabinetry. There's even a private study in the suite! The two guest rooms also sport their own ensuite baths and walk-in closets.

Less glamorous but no less important are the recently replaced Pella custom doors and windows, along with two recently installed high-efficiency HVAC units. This fantastic location provides easy access to The Houstonian, downtown, Memorial Park, and Polo Club.

---

This home is on the market with Holley Madden of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.