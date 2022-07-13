Houston builds impressive rank for construction of industrial space, says new report

Industrial space equivalent to more than 145 Costco stores is being built in the Houston are, making it the No. 2 market in the Southwest for under-construction warehouse and distribution centers.

Data published by Community Property Executive shows Greater Houston had some 21.2 million square feet of industrial space under construction. The figure equates to 3.9 percent of the total stock, which increased to 547.8 million square feet, per the report. Put another way, all that space equates to more than 145 Costco centers.

Specifically, in the first half of 2022, nearly 4.9 million square feet of industrial space came online. While the survey notes that it's hard to predict end-of-year completion, volumes of the previous years have been similar and may end up leading this year’s volume: in 2021, 19.6 million square feet of industrial space, or 3.8 percent of total stock, was delivered, while in 2020, 19.7 million square feet, or 3.9 percent of total stock, was added.

The report calls out two notable industrial developments in the region. The 507,000-square-foot warehouse for Article, a Canada-based online furniture company, and TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown. At more than 15,000 acres, Cedar Port is the largest master-planned, rail-and-barge-served industrial park in the U.S.

Elsewhere in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth tops the list — and the nation — with nearly 60.6 million square feet of industrial space under construction in late June. That represents a little over 7 percent of the existing industrial space (more than 840 million square feet) in the region. By the numbers, that corresponds to 324 average Walmart supercenters.

Other notables include Austin (8.3 million), El Paso (more than 5.7 million), and San Antonio (almost 4 million).

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought on new challenges for the industrial market, with port congestion, materials shortages, and commodity pricing skyrocketing, the market has and will continue to excel,” commercial real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield says in a recent report.