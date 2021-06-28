Iconic downtown Houston tower reveals shimmering new makeover

A major downtown complex has just received a fresh makeover. Heritage Plaza, the tower located at 1111 Bagby St. is unveiling a clean, modern new design to tenants and visitors thanks to a sweeping makeover courtesy of Houston-based Kirksey Architecture.
As CultureMap previously reported, construction began in October 2019 with O’Donnell/Snider Construction serving as the general contractor.
Key elements of the renovation, per press materials provided by developer Brookfield Properties, include:
- A reconceptualized arrival experience with a new exterior glass curtain wall at the corner of Dallas and Brazos Streets.
- A reimagined plaza featuring completely refreshed landscaping, new pavers and integrated seating.
- A reprogrammed lobby with all new finishes and elements that greatly improve sight lines.
- A modern social stair with flexible sitting areas that encourage pockets of activity where tenants and visitors can sit, relax, work and congregate.
- A revamped sky lobby with an exterior patio, located on the 13th floor, highlighting a completely unobstructed view overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park and beyond.
- Updated interior finishes and fixture upgrades throughout the main and sky lobbies featuring new furniture, eucalyptus wood walls, and new tile flooring with bronze accents.
- New tenant amenities including a boardroom-style conferencing space and collaborative seating area on the sky lobby level, as well as significant upgrades to the large, ground-level conferencing center, including state-of the-art A/V technology.
- Upgraded fitness workout room at the mall level.
Those familiar with this particular area downtown should note that Heritage Plaza features a skybridge connection to the C. Baldwin, providing tenants with access to the hotel’s retail and food and beverage offerings, including Guard and Grace, Paloma Nails, and Sloan/Hall.
“The delivery of Heritage Plaza serves as a major milestone moment for our Houston portfolio,” said Travis Overall, executive vice president and head of the Texas region for Brookfield Properties, in a statement. “We have spent the last five years transforming our Houston assets into best-in-class work environments that offer unmatched amenities and destination retail. The renovations are reflective of the changing workforce and meet the needs of current and future tenants.”