Iconic downtown Houston tower reveals shimmering new makeover

A major downtown complex has just received a fresh makeover. Heritage Plaza, the tower located at 1111 Bagby St. is unveiling a clean, modern new design to tenants and visitors thanks to a sweeping makeover courtesy of Houston-based Kirksey Architecture.

As CultureMap previously reported, construction began in October 2019 with O’Donnell/Snider Construction serving as the general contractor.

Key elements of the renovation, per press materials provided by developer Brookfield Properties, include:

A reconceptualized arrival experience with a new exterior glass curtain wall at the corner of Dallas and Brazos Streets.

A reimagined plaza featuring completely refreshed landscaping, new pavers and integrated seating.

A reprogrammed lobby with all new finishes and elements that greatly improve sight lines.

A modern social stair with flexible sitting areas that encourage pockets of activity where tenants and visitors can sit, relax, work and congregate.

A revamped sky lobby with an exterior patio, located on the 13th floor, highlighting a completely unobstructed view overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park and beyond.

Updated interior finishes and fixture upgrades throughout the main and sky lobbies featuring new furniture, eucalyptus wood walls, and new tile flooring with bronze accents.

New tenant amenities including a boardroom-style conferencing space and collaborative seating area on the sky lobby level, as well as significant upgrades to the large, ground-level conferencing center, including state-of the-art A/V technology.

Upgraded fitness workout room at the mall level.

Those familiar with this particular area downtown should note that Heritage Plaza features a skybridge connection to the C. Baldwin, providing tenants with access to the hotel’s retail and food and beverage offerings, including Guard and Grace, Paloma Nails, and Sloan/Hall.

“The delivery of Heritage Plaza serves as a major milestone moment for our Houston portfolio,” said Travis Overall, executive vice president and head of the Texas region for Brookfield Properties, in a statement. “We have spent the last five years transforming our Houston assets into best-in-class work environments that offer unmatched amenities and destination retail. The renovations are reflective of the changing workforce and meet the needs of current and future tenants.”