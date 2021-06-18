Massive mansion boasting villa vibes hits market at $5.5M in Kingwood

A stately mansion promising a bit of European grandeur in Kingwood has just hit the market. The sprawling 17, 331-square foot home, located at 8 Deer Ridge Estates Blvd. has been listed for $5.5 million by Dana Olejniczak with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Approaching the sprawling home designed by renowned architect John Henry, visitors will find it nestled on four wooded acres that are dotted by fruit trees. (Visitors can actually enjoy their own designated parking lot.)

The mansion, immediately familiar to Kingwood residents for its opulence, is surrounded by fountains and sits on a hill, which is actually the highest point in the gated community (also manned by security 24 hours a day).

Inside reveal dual, colossal staircases are embellished by scrolled ironwork balustrades, leading to a massive reception area. The owner imported seven custom crystal chandeliers from Preciosa-Lustry in Prague; these stand out in each room.

A double-height living room boasts a Juliet balcony, more chandeliers, and column-anchored entry. The formal dining room is marked by yet another chandelier, marbled fireplace, hardwood floors, and custom dressed windows with a drapery pocket.

Seven fireplaces, bookshelves, and designer nuances grace each bedroom. The kitchen shines with granite countertops, center island, breakfast bar, premium appliances, extensive custom cabinetry, copper vent hood, and gas cooktop. Expert cooks will no doubt delight in the nearby prep kitchen.

Accenting the estate are indoor murals, which can be removed if so desired by the new owner.

Not to be missed is the modern gentleman’s trophy room with its two-story ceilings. Amenities include an elevator for all three floors, a warm library, two well-appointed offices, a media room, indoor half-court basketball, wet and dry sauna, and a separate apartment with living room, bedroom and kitchen.

Outside is reminiscent of a resort, with verdant lawns, a waterfall pool, and lighted tennis courts.

Should potential owners be scared off by the distance from Greater Houston, the home is a mere five minutes away from Highway 59, 10 minutes from 99, and a short 20 minutes from downtown.