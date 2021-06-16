2202 Saxon Dr.

Houston, Texas 77018

Neighborhood: Oak Forrest

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,305

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $1,300,000

The lowdown: This stunning ode to livable luxury is a well-appointed two-story home with welcoming outdoor spaces, custom details, and exquisite use of its corner lot.

Built in 2014, the light-filled home takes advantage of eastern exposure with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook both patios and the pool. Wired for sound throughout, every space is ideal for hosting and entertaining.

Located in the East area of the aptly named Oak Forest, the home is one block from the TC Jester Hike and Bike Trail and provides a quick commute south into the Heights or Galleria, east to I-45, or north on U.S. 290.

With so much to offer, it's no wonder the home sold almost immediately: went live on Monday, starting showings on Wednesday, and under contract by Friday.

"The buyers found the property when I put it as 'coming soon,'" says listing agent Jonathan Williamson. "The family was upsizing after learning their space didn't work for them during the pandemic. Their agent spotted it, thought it would be perfect for them, and forwarded it on."

And sometimes it's as simple as that.

This home is on the market with Jonathan Williamson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.