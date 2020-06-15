Storied Museum District high-rise gets luxe makeover with units now for sale

One of Houston's most exclusive addresses is about to get even more exclusive. The Parklane, soaring above Hermann Park is transforming itself into an all-condominium high-rise. Once the renovations are complete, the building will offer 195 gorgeous residences, with sale prices starting in the $300s.

Located at 1701 Hermann Dr. in the heart of the museum district, the nearly 40-year-old residence, already known for luxury living, will be modernized with the kinds of first-class amenities expected from today's home buyers.

“We built The Parklane in 1983 and were one of the first to introduce high-rise residential living to Houston’s thriving Museum District,” said Nadim Zabaneh, vice president of Houston-based Tema Development, Inc. in a statement. “We came to realize there was a niche in the market with a price range conducive to all buyer types, including first-time home buyers, real estate investors, second homeowners, and empty nesters. This drove our decision to convert rental residences into condominiums. Already some of our residents have jumped at the chance to purchase their units.”

The new residences feature designer finishes, new cabinetry and counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private balconies, which maximize The Parklane's panoramic views of Hermann Park and beyond.

In addition, buyers can look for natural light in all the bedrooms, recessed lighting, and backlit vanity mirrors. Each home is also already wired for smart-home automation. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units are available, ranging from 825 to 2,470 square feet. Reconstruction began back in January, with a portion of residences ready for move-in. The balance will be complete by December 2021, with Elevated Group at Compass handling condo sales.

Mirador Group serves as the architect, interior designer, and landscaper on the project. Known for its track record with condos, the firm blends classic and modern touches to The Parklane's space.

"The material palette is warm, very classic, and all stone. The lobby renovation is going to be quite impressive as well. It is a unique space, especially for Houston, given the scale of the space, and the height of the ceiling," said Jerry Hooker, principal of Mirador Group in a press release about the project.

In addition to its striking interiors, The Parklane's community spaces will echo the same timeless yet modern vibe. Residents will have conveniences including 24-hour concierge and valet service, resort-style pool and cabanas, outdoor grills and a lush entertaining area, a state-of-the-art designer gym with workout machines and a weight area, and a tennis court.

There will also be reserve parking, electric-vehicle charging stations, a professional business lounge for work or meetings, a coffee bar, and a luxury shuttle to ferry residents to the Texas Medical Center and the nearby METRO Rail stop.

The whole space is designed to take advantage of The Parklane's location. In addition to the sweeping views and beautiful amenities in Hermann Park, the building is close to Rice Village, downtown Houston, the TMC, and the burgeoning Ion Technology and South Main Innovation District. If the adage of location, location, location is true in real estate, home buyers should love all that The Parklane has to offer.