This trendy neighborhood has the most expensive rents in Houston

Houston, Aris Market Square, December 2017, Aris Market Square
Market Square has the highest average rent in Houston. Photo by Bryan Malloch

If it's time to move, better get a handle on where in Houston is (somewhat) affordable to rent an apartment and where isn't (except for those in a specific tax bracket).

Data from Apartments.com shows the average monthly rent for an apartment in the East Little York neighborhood in the Lake Houston area was $635 as of May 14. That amount covers apartments of all sizes.

That's the lowest you'll find in Houston, followed by:

  • Pecan Park (East End), $659
  • Hobby Airport area (Southeast Houston), $718
  • Golfcrest (Southeast Houston), $718
  • Westwood (Southwest Houston), $720
  • Braeburn (Southwest Houston), $728

At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive neighborhood is Market Square. There, the average rent in mid-May was $2,677, Apartments.com says.

Three other Houston neighborhoods notched average rents above $2,000:

  • Museum District, $2,656
  • Discovery Green, $2,331
  • University Place, $2,289

Only one neighborhood in Texas' four major metro areas lays claim to an average apartment rent above $3,000, and it’s in Austin. Apartments in the Northshore neighborhood, which encompasses much of the Second Street District, stand at $3,156. 

No other neighborhood in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metro areas topped the $3,000 mark for average apartment rent in mid-May, Apartments.com says.

Rounding out the top five most expensive neighborhoods in which to rent in Austin are:

  • Market District (western section of downtown), $2,991
  • Rainey Street, $2,425
  • West End (just west of downtown), $2,273
  • The Triangle (Central Austin), $2,002

As for the biggest bargain for apartments in the Austin area, you’d need to look at the Uptown section of San Marcos. There, the average rent was $815 as of May 14, according to Apartments.com.

Those looking for cheaper rents in Dallas-Fort Worth should search in South Dallas-Fair Park, where it's $741, followed by:

  • Lake Cliff, $748
  • South Boulevard-Park Row (Southeast Dallas), $785
  • Hunt County, $791
  • Highland Hills (Southeast Dallas), $800
  • Piedmont (Southeast Dallas), $808
  • Central Meadowbrook (East Fort Worth), $828

The Victory Park neighborhood (Uptown/Park Cities) tops the list for the highest average rent ($2,189). Only one other neighborhood (Uptown Dallas) had average rent above $2,000 as of mid-May. There, the average rent was $2,165.

In San Antonio, only one neighborhood had average rent above $2,000 a month. In Midtown’s Pearl District, average rent in mid-May was $2,283, Apartments.com says.

Other San Antonio neighborhoods with high rents are:

  • Museum Reach (downtown), $1,774
  • The Rim (Northwest San Antonio), $1,596
  • The Dominion (Northwest San Antonio), $1,545
  • King William (downtown), $1,543
  • Lone Star (downtown), $1,495

The Lackland Terrace neighborhood takes the honor as the San Antonio neighborhood with the lowest average rent — $617. It’s preceded by South Southwest, $684; Hot Wells (Southeast San Antonio), $685; Park Village (Northeast San Antonio), $715; and South San Antonio, $746.

