Sleek new River Oaks midrise from prominent Houston developer opens doors to new buyers

One of Houston’s most prolific developers has taken another step in making its latest Inner Loop project a reality. Randall Davis Company announced an on-site sales gallery for London House, Houston’s newest luxury midrise development overlooking the estates of River Oaks at 2323 San Felipe St.

London House, a 12-story, 70,000-square-foot tower and boutique planned community, is inspired by the tony local neighborhood and picturesque elegance of London’s Chelsea neighborhood. The project is the brainchild of not only Randall Davis, but also his daughter, Natalie, according to a press release.

Groundbreaking is currently slated for fall 2022, per an announcement by Randall Davis Company, which combines the senior Davis’ decades of building and developing with his daughter’s aesthetic approach.

“Our goal is to create a smaller, more exclusive residence in a fabulous location with unobstructed views of River Oaks,” said Randall Davis in a statement. “Every element of the building, from the high-quality design to the state-of-the-art amenities, has been thoughtfully curated to cater to those seeking a luxurious lock-and-leave lifestyle.”

That means 23 units, with 19 standard residences and four penthouses. Most will have direct elevator access, while the four-story garage will offer 14 private garages that residents can rent to house their vehicles — a rarity in such local condominiums.

Inside, residents will find a gas fireplace, appliances from Gaggenau, ceiling heights ranging from 11 feet to 13 feet, and terraces — with the option to add an outdoor kitchen for early buyers.

Key for the area and choosy demographic, future buyers can customize every facet of their homes, from amenities such as Eggersmann cabinetry to a vast selection of stones, porcelain, wood flooring, carpet, and more.

Given that the project was developed during COVID, the Davises ensured health and safety elements such as ionizers in return air grills, sanitizing lights in kitchen drawers, touchless toilets and faucets, germ-free handles in powder baths, and Nest thermometers with remote control capabilities.

Common areas include a vast lobby with concierge, a resident room, and a dog run and pet washing station.

Floorplans for London House start at $1.5 million, including standard units with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, or three bedrooms, three baths — all ranging from 2,725-square-feet to 3,388-square feet.

Penthouses start at approximately $3.8 million, that’s for three bedrooms, 4.5 baths or three bedrooms, 4.5 baths with flex room — all ranging from 4,182 square feet to 4,257 square feet.

Those interested in leasing can visit the new on-site sales gallery. The Davises have enlisted Compass Real Estate’s Laura Sweeney and Tommy Kanarellis to co-list the community.

Together, Randall and Natalie Davis have masterminded some 15 buildings in Houston and surrounding areas. These include Arabella in Galleria/Post Oak neighborhood and Marlowe Downtown, Astoria, Renoir, Gotham, Metropolis, Manhattan, Empire, Rice Lofts, St. Germain, Hotel Icon, and Cosmopolitan.

Additionally, the company has moved into seaside living locally with Sapphire – South Padre, Diamond Beach – Galveston, and Sin City with Metropolis Las Vegas.