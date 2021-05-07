Leading Houston homebuilder unlocks new development with starter homes in the mid-$200s

Houston is officially in the midst of a “buying bonanza,” as CultureMap has previously reported. Starter homes are especially flying off the market, making new builds for that demographic especially desirable for first-time buyers.

To that end, a new division from Houston mega developer David Weekley Homes is opening the door for budget-minded shoppers in the master-planned community of Tavola.

Nestled in New Caney, Tavola 50’ (developed by the Imagination by David Weekley Homes division) will include 24 single-family homes priced from the mid $200s. Buyers can select from eight one- and two-story floor plans situated on 50-foot homesites.

These new, energy-efficient homes offer 1,600 to 2,800 square feet of living space and offer three to five bedrooms, two to four full baths. Added options include covered porch and extended owner’s retreat, per a press release.

Some 11 packages showcase design selections curated by the company’s design consultants to help harried buyers looking for a fast move in.

Residents of Tavola enjoy a community pool, zipline, clubhouse, playgrounds, and greenbelt trails. The community sits seven miles north of Kingwood and neighbors major employment centers, including the Greenspoint Business District and the new ExxonMobil campus. It also offers easy access to Highway 60 and the Grand Parkway. Tavola Elementary School is located within the community.

