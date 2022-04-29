Elegant European home nestled in Tanglewood hits market for $3.385 million

Every last square foot of 5530 Tilbury Dr. is made for luxurious living. The home, mere steps from lovely Tanglewood Boulevard, is on the market for $3.385 million. The five-bedroom, five-bath home sits on a large third-of-an-acre lot.

Erik Heyne of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.

This is a home that is made for easy living and effortless entertaining. Its details include a resort style pool and spa, along with a fire pit, in the backyard; a cozy wine room; wet bar; and four carved stone fireplaces. Its downstairs rooms connect to each other with inviting archways, and the space is designed with gathering spaces large and small in mind.

Consider the dining area, easily able to accommodate a table for 10, or the kitchen, complete with both a kitchen island with seating space and a handsome breakfast nook in a sunny spot anchored by bay windows. That kitchen is also a chef's dream, with Viking and Thermador SS appliances and a massive walk-in pantry.

Each of the five bedrooms has its own sitting room, en suite bath, and walk-in closet. The primary suite is on the ground floor, with two walk-in closets, and a bath featuring a jetted spa tub and walk-in shower.

Two game rooms are on the second floor, giving families plenty of space to spread out and enjoy billiards, movies, and more. Each of the home's details was custom designed by the owners, and their thoughtful consideration of comfort and luxury will certainly be appreciated by whoever next occupies 5530 Tilbury Dr.

With a location that's close to the Galleria, Uptown, Memorial Park, and offering easy access to Houston's freeways, this is a home that puts its occupants in the center of everything, while feeling as though they are secluded from Houston's hustle and bustle.

At once an oasis and open invitation for family and friends, and boasting European elegance, this house should provide all the comforts modern homeowners have come to appreciate.