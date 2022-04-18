Houston homes deliver sizable bang for the buck at $350K, says report

When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates.

For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country’s 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.

Among the largest cities in Texas, Houston sits at No. 9 on the most-bang-for-the-buck scale. Austin fares worst in that regard in Texas, with $350,000 buying a 1,056-square-foot home. That works out to $332.10 per square foot. RealtyHop cites Houston and San Antonio as two of the standouts in the U.S. for affordable housing.

Nationally, San Francisco tops the list of least affordable cities. There, $350,000 will get you a measly 349 square feet of space ($1,003.18 per square foot). At the other end of the spectrum, that sum will get you the most space (4,769 square feet, close to the size of a small mansion) in Detroit. That adds up to just $73.39 per square foot.

“For many, the tradeoff between space and cost is a deciding factor on where they choose to settle down. Should you buy a tiny studio in Manhattan or a large townhouse in Atlanta?” RealtyHop observes. “The reality is that living in certain places often means downsizing your expectations.”

Here’s what $350,000 will buy you in the largest cities in Texas, according to RealtyHop: