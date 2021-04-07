Home » Real Estate
soaring to new heights

New Heights high-rise elevates Houston's hottest 'hood with luxe living

New Heights high-rise elevates Houston's hottest 'hood with luxe life

By
Ellison Heights
Ellison Heights stands 12 stories. Rendering courtesy of Meeks + Partners
Ellison Heights
The pool terrace offers downtown views. Rendering courtesy of Binyan Studios
Ellison Heights
The vast penthouse. Rendering courtesy of Binyan Studios
Ellison Heights
Ellison Heights
Ellison Heights

The dizzying pace of Heights development shows no signs of slowing. Now, a new boutique high-rise towers amidst the mix, offering luxe living in Houston’s hottest neighborhood.

Dubbed Ellison Heights, the new, 12-story tower from global developer Greystar offers a modest 152 pet-friendly units total on 510 W 20th St., with the overall theme matching that of a boutique hotel, a press release notes.

Inside, open-concept one- and two-bedroom residences, as well as two- and three-bedroom penthouses, boast picturesque views and styling. The 27 floor plans  range from 737-square-feet, one-bedroom apartments to 1,925-square-feet apartments with two bedrooms and two- and one-half baths.

Five penthouses range from 1,691 square feet to 2,290 square feet and boast custom quartz countertops, wine refrigerators, gas stovetops, quad-door refrigerators, in-cabinet trash and recycling, Italian-crafted cabinetry throughout, and frameless shower enclosures in the bathrooms, per press materials.

Every apartment features WiFi-enabled thermostats, built-in internet, and USB outlets; some floor plans also add floor-to-ceiling windows. On the seventh floor, expansive balconies include extended outdoor terraces.

Residents have access to a fitness and wellness Studio, business center with private co-working offices, a conference room, pet spa, and dog run. A fourth-level pool terrace and twelfth-floor sky deck both provide wide views of downtown.

Meanwhile, comforts include concierge services and mobile phone-controlled home entry locks. More perks include a lifestyle program, which unlocks special access to unique features and services at restaurants, fitness, and other local businesses.

Speaking of perks, the tower’s location among some of the area’s most-frequented business and gathering spaces remind of the industry phrase: location, location, location.

“We knew there was a place for a boutique high-rise in the Heights,” said Brian Herwald, managing director of development at Greystar, in a statement.
“With a coveted address in the heart of one of Houston’s most exciting neighborhoods, Ellison Heights defines sophisticated living in a way that hasn’t been done before in this historic area. The contemporary mix of amenities and interior finishes, along with it being the newest luxury high-rise in the Historic Heights area, makes it truly one-of-a-kind.”

Read These Next
Fegen's restaurant Gaitano's Cosenza square
Veteran Houston chef opens highly anticipated new Heights restaurant
Blink Fitness Heights Northline
New Heights-area fitness gym works out lean $10 monthly memberships
Ritual restaurant sign
Houston restaurateur swaps his Heights steakhouse for Korean BBQ