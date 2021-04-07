New Heights high-rise elevates Houston's hottest 'hood with luxe living

The dizzying pace of Heights development shows no signs of slowing. Now, a new boutique high-rise towers amidst the mix, offering luxe living in Houston’s hottest neighborhood.

Dubbed Ellison Heights, the new, 12-story tower from global developer Greystar offers a modest 152 pet-friendly units total on 510 W 20th St., with the overall theme matching that of a boutique hotel, a press release notes.

Inside, open-concept one- and two-bedroom residences, as well as two- and three-bedroom penthouses, boast picturesque views and styling. The 27 floor plans range from 737-square-feet, one-bedroom apartments to 1,925-square-feet apartments with two bedrooms and two- and one-half baths.

Five penthouses range from 1,691 square feet to 2,290 square feet and boast custom quartz countertops, wine refrigerators, gas stovetops, quad-door refrigerators, in-cabinet trash and recycling, Italian-crafted cabinetry throughout, and frameless shower enclosures in the bathrooms, per press materials.

Every apartment features WiFi-enabled thermostats, built-in internet, and USB outlets; some floor plans also add floor-to-ceiling windows. On the seventh floor, expansive balconies include extended outdoor terraces.

Residents have access to a fitness and wellness Studio, business center with private co-working offices, a conference room, pet spa, and dog run. A fourth-level pool terrace and twelfth-floor sky deck both provide wide views of downtown.

Meanwhile, comforts include concierge services and mobile phone-controlled home entry locks. More perks include a lifestyle program, which unlocks special access to unique features and services at restaurants, fitness, and other local businesses.

Speaking of perks, the tower’s location among some of the area’s most-frequented business and gathering spaces remind of the industry phrase: location, location, location.

“We knew there was a place for a boutique high-rise in the Heights,” said Brian Herwald, managing director of development at Greystar, in a statement.

“With a coveted address in the heart of one of Houston’s most exciting neighborhoods, Ellison Heights defines sophisticated living in a way that hasn’t been done before in this historic area. The contemporary mix of amenities and interior finishes, along with it being the newest luxury high-rise in the Historic Heights area, makes it truly one-of-a-kind.”