According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, millennials made up the largest share of homebuyers in 2021, at 43 percent. For Houston's Harris County, millennials are the largest generation, with the median age being 33 years, per the US Census Bureau.

When it comes to the real estate market in Houston, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson has his finger on the pulse of the city's vast offerings and has helped many millennial homebuyers — most of which are first-timers — find the right fit for them.

For millennials on the hunt to buy in 2022, here are five neighborhoods Benson suggests you should keep an eye on:

Meyerland area

Looking for more space, mature trees, and charming ranch-style homes? Located just outside the 610 Loop in southwest Houston, millennial homebuyers flock to Meyerland for the midcentury ranch homes with spacious lots, highly regarded elementary schools, and beautiful neighborhood parks.

Located near central Houston, the Texas Medical Center, and the Galleria means that the neighborhood's commute times remain manageable. Though you can find recent construction in the luxury price points, the typical home here sells between $350,000-$600,000 depending on size, location, and finish quality.

Sunset Heights

Feeling social? This area's central location, proximity to hot bars and restaurants, and beautiful tree-lined streets are a major draw — and don't forget to check out the new Houston Farmers Market. Sunset Heights is situated in the northeast quadrant on the Greater Heights area, located just north of E. 20th St. between Yale and Airline drives

Within Sunset Heights, you'll find beautiful garden-style homes from the early 20th century, two-story recent construction, and larger single-family homes. The bulk of the market within Sunset Heights falls between $500,000-$700,000, with the most affluent millennials gearing toward even higher prices.

Northside Village

For millennials looking to become part of the fabric of a developing part of town, Northside Village is the place. This neighborhood is situated between Highways 45 and 69, just north of downtown inside the 610 Loop. With projects like Hardy Yards and an influx of new construction and remodeled 20th-century craftsman and bungalow-style homes, this area is one to watch.

You'll find more affordable recent construction here, with homes currently selling in the $300,000-$400,000s. Remodeled craftsman/bungalow-style properties vary quite a bit in the area, with prices ranging from $250,000-$600,000, depending on quality and location.

Rice Military/Washington Corridor

It's no secret that Rice Military is a popular locale for millennials, being located as it is smack dab in the middle of town. There are so many things to do within the neighborhood itself, including lots of bars and restaurants. Its close proximity to I-10 makes it easy to commute to major Houston work centers, as well.

Most homes in this neighborhood are two-four-story townhomes (both detached and attached walls) built in the last 20 years, with prices typically ranging between $400,000-$600,000. Of course, there are options for pricing both above and below this range.

Spring Branch

Looking for a suburban feel with great access? Located just outside the 610 Loop and north of I-10, Spring Branch is one of the larger market areas for close-in Houston real estate. Those who live there enjoy being close to City Centre and Memorial City Mall, along with parks, desirable schools, restaurants, and coffee shops throughout.

Millennials looking for more recently constructed or ranch-style homes with large yards in the $300,000-mid-$400,000s should look here. Depending on location, school assignment, and specs, prices vary quite a bit, but keep in mind that getting inside the 610 Loop and out west is a breeze.

These five neighborhoods are only the start, as the greater Houston area is filled with terrific areas for millennials. The competitiveness of the current market varies depending on price point and area, but millennials should remain optimistic about finding a great home.

