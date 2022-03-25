607 Harvard St.

Houston, TX 77007

Neighborhood: Houston Heights

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 3,760

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $2,175,000

The lowdown: This is your chance to own the most enviable property in historic Houston Heights, which sits on a double lot that encompasses 13,200 square feet and has been the site of many sit-down al fresco dinners for more than 200 guests.

If your everyday guest count is a little lower, you'll still be prepared to feed a crowd thanks to the fabulous kitchen and its commercial sink and six-burner cooktop, granite counters and double ovens.

The main residence also features up to five bedrooms (which includes the third-floor flex room), a basement (incredibly rare for Texas), and extensive wraparound porches and balconies. Abundant natural light throughout home is enhanced by nine stained glass windows and skylights.

There is extensive storage throughout home, along with an elevator-capable three-car garage with epoxy flooring that connects to a garden room or overflow bedroom with its own separate full bath. A whole home generator and electric vehicle charger connection can also be found here.

Need even more space? The property also features an 805-square-foot garage apartment that boasts its own bedroom and kitchen.

The home is walkable to all your Heights favorites, including Coltivare, Donovan Park, and Mercantile, but with a newly constructed outdoor pool, palapa, and outdoor kitchen, you may never want to leave.

---

This home is on the market with Ashley Day of Compass Real Estate. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.