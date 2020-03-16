104 Morningview Park St.

Houston, TX 77024

Neighborhood: Memorial Green

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,025

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $1, 595,000

The lowdown: This (literal) model home is move-in ready, thanks to new construction from Pelican Builders, Inc, design from George Hopkins, and interiors from Julie Dodson of Dodson Interiors. And when we say new construction, we mean completed less than a month ago so pristine is the name of this game here.

Enjoy first-floor living with a spacious open layout, where the kitchen and living space overlook the home's private courtyard. In the kitchen you'll find Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, complemented by high ceilings throughout and hardwoods in the living areas and master suite.

An in-home elevator makes it easy to travel between the three floors. There's a media room and bedroom on the third floor, and the master, a guest bedroom, and a study on the second, with the utility/laundry room conveniently on the middle floor as well.

This lock-and-leave lifestyle is part of Memorial Green, the exciting mixed-use community that combines serene residential with a bustling shopping, dining, and entertainment district. Add in access to award-winning schools, and you've got a winner.

This home is on the market with Kim Whaley of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.