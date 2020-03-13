A Houston native, Thomas Miles is more than familiar with the unique market dynamics of his local area.

The Compass real estate agent's vast knowledge of Houston is supported by his keen negotiation skills and the ability to form relationships with everyone he works with, from clients to builders and beyond.

A philosophy of quality over quantity has served Miles well over the years — and his buyers and sellers appreciate it, too. Be it a million-dollar estate or entry-level home, his clientele values the personalized attention he extends to each of them. A vast majority of Miles' business comes from referrals, many of which mention his level of involvement and integrity with each transaction.

Aside from his enthusiasm for real estate, Miles also enjoys sports, cooking, dining, the great outdoors, traveling, and spending quality time with his family and friends, many of whom were initially his clients.

We chatted with Miles to find out more about his work and what drives him.

CultureMap: What's your favorite part about being a Realtor?

Thomas Miles: Cultivating relationships. It's amazing when helping clients through their real estate needs, they become friends.

CM: What does your dream home look like?

TM: I'm a huge fan of Spanish-style design, like terra cotta roof tiles and white stucco exterior surrounded by lush landscaping. The interior would feature open spaces: a vaulted ceiling in the living area with reclaimed wood beams and large windows overlooking a covered patio and pool.

CM: Tell me your favorite thing about living in Houston.

TM: The food! We have some of the best restaurants in the country. I especially like Mexican food and barbecue.

CM: What's the No. 1 thing buyers should keep in mind?

TM: Houston buyers hoping for a return on their investment should stay put for five to seven years for the best equity growth.

CM: And sellers?

TM: Sellers should address all deferred maintenance around their home before putting it on the market. You only get one first impression, so make it the best.

CM: What's one thing people may not know about you?

TM: I hate the taste of cilantro. It's a genetic disposition that make it taste like soap: bitter and excruciating.

---

See Thomas Miles' latest listings here, or contact him at 281-883-9243 or thomas.miles@compass.com.