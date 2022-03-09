622 Saddlewood Lane

Houston, TX 77024

Neighborhood: Hunters Creek

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 12,289

Lot size: 43,500 square feet

Beds: 6

Baths: 7 full, 2 partial

Price: $8,950,000

The lowdown: The term "estate" truly applies to this impeccably designed home in the tony Houston neighborhood of Hunters Creek. Six bedrooms, a 1,100-bottle wine cellar, and catering kitchen are all situated on a beautifully landscaped and wooded acre.

Inside the 12,289-square-foot interior, remarkable craftsmanship is displayed in the random-width oak flooring, exposed cedar beams, and three Isokern gas fireplaces. Smart automation runs throughout, of course.

Bespoke cabinetry awaits in the gourmet kitchen, which is also outfitted with high-end appliances and an island topped with honed granite.

The main-level primary bedroom showcases a vestibule entrance, coffered ceiling, grand views of the backyard, an oversized walk-in closet, and an opulent bath with barrel-vaulted ceilings above Italian marble finishes.

A few of the home's other standouts include game rooms, a home theater, fully equipped bar, and an elevator.

The veranda comes with a 48-inch DCS grill, two entertaining areas, a pool, and a spa. The seven-car garage is pre-wired for lifts and can accommodate up to 14 cars, and a porte cochere ensures you will always arrive in comfort.

---

This home is on the market with Courtney Robertson of Compass Real Estate. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.