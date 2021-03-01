The pandemic has changed a lot of things, but chief among them is what people are looking for in their next home. A few "would be nice" items suddenly became "must-haves," and suddenly high-value features are getting harder and harder to come by.

Unless you're looking at a newly renovated condo, that is. The Parklane, a tony high-rise right on Hermann Park, encompasses the three biggest home trends right now. And even better, these condos come in all price points, starting in the $300s and offering a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts.

"The events of the past year have caused homebuyers to shift their priorities while shopping for new homes," says Casey Ebel, a Realtor with Elevated Group, Compass. "The importance of work from home spaces, amenities, and walkability have shifted to the top of the list. At The Parklane, we offer all of the above."

Here's what you can look forward to if you move here:

Work spaces

With many office buildings closed indefinitely (or even permanently), home offices have once again become coveted real estate. Working from home has forced buyers to reconsider the function and design of their space, putting an emphasis on designated home offices.

The Parklane's expansive open floorplans offer flexibility for WFH comfort, whether you set up in an extra bedroom or turn a corner of the spacious living area into your own office.

The building's coffee bar provides necessary caffeine breaks, while the resident business lounge can handle printing, faxing, and small meetings. 24-hour concierge can also sign for all incoming packages, meaning you'll never miss an important document delivery.

Upgraded kitchens

Home cooking is on the rise nationwide, putting even more emphasis on the importance of a beautiful and functional place in which to do it. Luxury condos currently on the market offer the latest trends in kitchen design, addressing all the features consumers may need or want, such as smart appliances, built-in coffee machines, induction cooking, minimal kitchen hardware, and matching the backsplash to the countertops.

Kitchens at The Parklane are outfitted with Eggersmann USA cabinets, which feature soft-close cabinets and doors that improve safety and reduce wear and tear. Bosch appliances include counter-depth refrigerators, induction cooking that can boil water in less than 60 seconds, convection ovens, and dishwashers.

Today's open concept floorplans are also perfect for entertaining (when we begin doing that again), and provide homeowners with functionality, comfort, and aesthetically pleasing spaces.

Outdoor access and walkability

Suddenly a green space in which to relax and recharge seems like paradise. Each unit in The Parklane has its own private balcony, and there are outdoor grills, a sparkling pool with cabanas, a tennis court, and an outdoor fitness experience just waiting to welcome you when cabin fever hits.

Being located in the Museum District also means easy access to key amenities such as grocery stores, retail shopping, restaurants, work, cultural hot spots, and more. Residents have direct access to Hermann Park for running, golfing nearby, the Houston Zoo, top-tier restaurants like MF Sushi and Lucille's, and so much more.

The remodeling of The Parklane began in January 2020, with a portion of residences currently ready for move-in. Completion is slated for December 2021.

To schedule an exclusive sales presentation and tour a furnished model, please visit www.theparklane.com.