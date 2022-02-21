Spanish-style stunner in Great Uptown hits market for $5.4 million

When a house is built with luxe living in mind, it means that home isn't just a home; it's a retreat. That is absolutely the case with 5658 Bordley Dr.

Designed by Robert Dame and sitting on a double lot in Great Uptown, it's on the market for just under $5.4 million and represented by Ruthie Porterfield for Sotheby's International Realty.

From top to bottom, the Santa Barbara revival home is one that invites its owners and guest to come in, relax, and find quiet respite from the city's high-octane energy. This Great Uptown home is an oasis, its high ceilings, stone accents, light-colored walls, and wood detailing echoing Mediterranean escapes.

Two wings are connected by a wide reception gallery, itself a conversation piece thanks to a richly detailed, carved wood door, created especially for the home. Arched windows flood the dining room with light, while the bar features antique French doors and a slate bar top, both spaces perfect for entertaining.

Further in, a great room and game room offer additional gathering spaces, and views of the home's backyard, which has a wide stone patio, in-ground pool, summer kitchen, pergola, and dog shower.

A dramatic staircase rises from the reception gallery to the home's second floor, where a wide-plank oak floor leads to the den, coffee bar, primary suite, and secondary en-suite bedrooms. The primary suite boasts a hooded fireplace, beamed ceiling, sitting area, and massive bath, with artisan tiled floor, a balcony overlooking the pool, and a giant closet with built-in dressers, mirrors and shoe storage.

The open kitchen is anchored by an center island, and punctuated with all the amenities designed to tick all the boxes on a home cook's wish list, including two dishwashers, a Frank sink, SubZero refrigerator, and Wolf range. The breakfast room also boasts a fireplace.

Clearly designed for those who love luxury, 5658 Bordley Drive offers a location that is immediately in the heart of everything, while offering a space that is so very away-from-it-all.