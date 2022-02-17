Bustling west Houston mixed-use destination announces new expansion

The biggest mixed-use development in west Houston is getting bigger. CityCentre Seven, the newest expansion at CityCentre, has broken ground, Houston-based developer Midway announced.

Much like its parent site CityCentre, this new CityCentre Seven will feature approximately 147,000 square feet, including 120,000 square feet of Class A office space in a six-story building, and more than 27,000 square feet allotted to retail, restaurants, and dining destinations.

Plans for the center also include boutique fitness, spa and wellness amenities, and fast casual dining with convenient parking in a seven-level garage.

Meanwhile, Marriott International has announced a new CityCentre location of the company’s design-driven AC Hotels brand, which will also be developed by Midway, according to a press release. This is the second AC Hotels by Marriott concept in the Houston market, joining AC Hotels by Marriott Houston Downtown.

“The CityCentre area comprises a very dynamic and unique mix of office, retail, hotel, and residential offerings,” said Chris Seckinger, vice president of Midway, in a statement. “The overall densification of CityCentre is a testament to the fact that our city continues to grow, and people want to live, work in, and visit this area.”

As visitors those who frequent the area are aware, CityCentre is a buzzy, west Houston conglomeration of 26 restaurants, three entertainment venues, upscale retail, office space, corporate penthouse residences, luxurious brownstones and lofts, upscale apartments and the 266-room hotel, The Moran CityCentre. Popular draws include the Life Time Athletic fitness facility and the Studio Movie Grill dine-in cinema experience.