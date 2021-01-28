If you like to look at luxury homes and daydream — or better still, if you're in the market to buy one — then it's time to tour the listing that turned the heads of two of Texas real estate's best.

Julia Wang and Kristee Leonard have teamed up to bring their top-producing talents to the sale of 1212 Watercliffe, the latest modern masterpiece on Lake Travis built by Timeline Construction Group.

A timeline to success

If you know anything about real estate in Texas, then Wang and Leonard need no introduction. Both are award-winning brokers who dominate their respective markets in Houston and Austin, with joint accolades that include Realtor Magazine's Top 30 Under 30, HAR.com's Top 40 Under 40, and Yahoo's Top 5 Realtors to Follow in 2020.

A graduate of the University of Texas, Wang began her professional career in the corporate world of marketing. But before long she realized that real estate was where her passion for property intersected with her purpose in business. It is therefore no surprise that next-level marketing is how she made her name. She was voted the No. 1 Texas Realtor on social media, and by the end of 2020 she had launched her own brokerage dedicated to this tech-savvy way of selling: NextGen Real Estate.

Likewise, Leonard belongs to this next generation of Realtors whose business has thrived because of her indomitable online presence. Year after year, she has been selected as a Platinum Top 50 winner, which speaks not only to her remarkable sales performance but also her inspiring leadership in the industry at large. She applied what she learned as a business graduate of the University of Florida right away, launching her brokerage, The Leaders Realty, and never looking back.

One thing is for certain: their real estate acumen is unimpeachable. If Wang and Leonard tell you they have found you something special, you know without doubt that they have.

"A modern masterpiece"

In the past 15 years, Timeline has built a reputation in the Houston area for homes that redefine the very notion of luxury living. This Lago Vista property is no exception: Every inch of its 5,151 square footage combines ultra-modern styling and is the epitome of architectural innovation.

"What excites me the most," Leonard says, "is that Timeline is bringing its design aesthetic — the edgy glamor you see a lot in Houston and Dallas — to the Austin area for the first time, where this style is just beginning to take off."

Form does indeed meet function at 1212 Watercliffe, where you could be one of the first to own a contemporary new construction on Lake Travis. Stand-out features include a floating staircase, showroom wine cellar, outdoor kitchen, three-car garage, and exquisite custom interiors designed by in-house stylist Amber Solanji. All of this is in addition to the amenities expected of luxury waterfront living, such as double balconies with uninterrupted lake views and the chance to build your very own boat dock.

"This is another modern masterpiece by the hottest luxury builder in Houston," says Wang. "Clean lines, open concept, natural light — all right on the water within 40 miles of downtown Austin. It would work very well for a commuter or for someone looking for a quiet escape to the Hill Country — or, let's be honest, a buyer who wants to have it all!"

The real women of real estate

As an Accredited Luxury Home Specialist, Wang has bought and sold dozens of dream homes on behalf of her clients. Leonard, too, knows from her vast experience as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist that 1212 Watercliffe is certain to wow. But the commonalities these Realtors share include more than the string of letter designations after their names, or their notable enthusiasm for this particular listing.

Another title springs to mind concerning these two female brokers: boss babe. Both in their mid-thirties, Wang and Leonard experienced a rapid rise to prominence as real estate professionals, multimillion-dollar producers, and social media influencers. They have made it look easy — not to mention glamorous — but the reality is rather different.

Growing up, Wang had neither wealth nor a place to call her own, spending much of her childhood in temporary apartments or sleeping on the sofa beds of relatives.

"It was me and my mom against the world," she remembers. But like many entrepreneurs, she attributes this struggle to her ultimate success. "I understand the difference between a 'house' and a 'home' and so it is a privilege for me to guide people toward a more secure and loving space, both physically and emotionally."

Leonard, too, knows what it means to worry about making the next mortgage payment. After her parents divorced, she watched her mother reinvent herself as a real estate professional, joining her in the business before she had even graduated college.

"My mom's example made me the successful, independent woman I am today," Leonard says. "Watching her start over later in life taught me that it was within my power to be anything I wanted. She was and still is the model of female empowerment."

Two-for-one at 1212 Watercliffe

Hard work and hustle amount to a humbleness that these two women entrepreneurs share, no matter how glamorous the homes they now sell.

If Leonard could give one piece of advice to an aspiring female agent? "A good old-fashioned work ethic," she says. "Discover your 'why' and dig in. There is no shortcut to the success you hope to achieve."

And Wang? "Study after study shows women who support women are more successful in business," she says. "Unkindness doesn't work — collaboration does."

Which is why you can have two real estate boss babes for the price of one at 1212 Watercliffe. Their partnership on this Lago Vista property merits the sum total of their expertise. As the buyer, you get this benefit along with so many others, including — if you're quick — the chance to have input on the interior styling. With the major construction now finished, the project is on course for a springtime completion.

Wang and Leonard will be recording a sneak peek video for their social media channels, which you can catch on Instagram at @juliawang_htx or @kristeeleonard. And if all this isn't enough to pique your interest, you can also view the full details here or give either a call before this majestic lakefront home hits the MLS.

You can reach Julia Wang at julia@nextgen.realestate or 832-736-1673. Kristee Leonard is available at kristee@theleadersrealty.com or 512-695-5144.