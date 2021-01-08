Tucked into the heart of the Museum District, this modern three-story, single-family home at 5208 Chenevert St. offers the most up-to-date features with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic. The four-bedroom house was built and designed by IKLO in 2020, and gives homeowners an indoor-outdoor lifestyle in a coveted urban setting.

At 3,603 square feet, the home's open concept is evident when you enter the first floor. The kitchen includes high-end appliances, a waterfall-edge island, and an adjoining great room that is ideal for entertaining. You'll find oak wood floors throughout the home's main areas and primary bedroom.

The second story hosts a large master bedroom with a spa-inspired bathroom and oversized master closet. All the secondary bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and generous closets, making them suitable for children, roommates, or guests on extended stays.

Just off the third-floor game room sits a covered outdoor patio, as well as an extended patio with glass railings. The spaces are made for seasonal gatherings, barbecues, and enjoying your morning coffee. A spiral staircase leads to your designated fourth-floor terrace with breathtaking downtown views.

The home's location gives owners easy access to some of the city's best bars and restaurants, top museums, Midtown, Hermann Park, and Texas Medical Center.

To learn more about this home, which is listed at $949,000, contact Thomas Eureste with Nan & Co. Properties.