Med School Medicine
University of Houston medical school earns full accreditation
The University of Houston’s Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine has officially earned full accreditation after launching six years ago.
The designation comes from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, which granted UH the maximum five-year review period available to a new medical school. To achieve the status, the committee reviewed the Fertitta College of Medicine's facilities, faculty and student outcomes, and curriculum to ensure the college met the highest standards in medical education.
“Full accreditation is not the finish line — it’s the foundation for everything we hope to accomplish in the years ahead,” Dr. Jonathan McCullers, vice president for health affairs at UH and dean of the Fertitta College of Medicine, said in a news release. “It strengthens our ability to attract outstanding students and faculty, expand our partnerships and prepare the next generation of physicians.”
Fertitta College of Medicine has graduated three classes of physicians, and every graduate from its most recent class secured a residency position. Enrollment has expanded from 30 students in its inaugural class to 65 students in its current class.
According to UH, about 70 percent of graduates have chosen to remain in Texas for further training, which is key to addressing the estimated 10,000 doctors needed to meet growing needs.
Fertitta College of Medicine opened for its first students in 2020, and now joins 14 other Texas schools as a fully LCME-accredited medical school. It also joins UTHealth Houston's McGovern Medical School and Baylor College of Medicine as one of three Houston-based LCME-accredited campuses.
The news comes after UH launched its health enterprise initiative, UH Health, in July and broke ground on its $77.5 million Medical Research Building next to the Fertitta College of Medicine last month.
“Building a medical school from the ground up is an extraordinary undertaking, and this milestone reflects the dedication of everyone who helped make it happen,” Dr. Stephen Scott, vice dean for education at the Fertitta College of Medicine, added in the release. “From developing an innovative curriculum to establishing the systems and partnerships that support our students, this has been a true team effort.”
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This article originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.com.