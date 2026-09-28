hands-on training
Houston college joins new Google-supported workforce accelerator program
Houston City College (HCC) is one of 15 community colleges from around the country to be selected for the first-ever Workforce Futures Accelerator.
The three-year effort is supported by Google.org, the tech company’s philanthropic arm, and led by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), a non-profit educational organization that represents over 500 community, junior, and technical colleges. The accelerator focuses on helping colleges embed virtual, employer-sponsored training opportunities into short-term workforce training programs, giving participants access to opportunities that they might otherwise receive through internships or other "work-based learning" stints.
"The Workforce Futures Accelerator reflects the Houston City College mission of offering a high-quality, affordable education for workforce training and career development," Pretta VanDible Stallworth, HCC trustee and chair-elect of the ACCT board of directors, said in a news release. "Advancing student success and creating pathways to opportunities ensures that our students are well equipped to succeed and build a secure future in today's economy.”
Through the accelerator, HCC is tasked with fusing online project-based learning opportunities with its workforce education programs. The idea is to give students hands-on experiences working on projects sponsored by employers, allowing them to gain real-world knowledge in the process.
HCC will select two workforce programs that meet the accelerator’s criteria and insert into them into coursework. In the second and third year of the accelerator, the selected colleges are expected to scale the programs by adding instructors and programs to develop a network of to support their continued implementation.
“Participation by HCC will strengthen how we provide students with career-connected learning experiences that complement their classroom education and align with the needs of employers,” HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher added in the news release. “We are focused on ‘future forward’ strategies to meet the present and future needs of our region’s businesses.”
Two other Texas colleges were chosen to participate in the accelerator: Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont and Grayson College in Denison.
The remaining cohort includes:
- Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey
- Central Louisiana Community College in Alexandria, Louisiana
- Clark State College in Springfield, Ohio
- Great Basin College in Elko, Nevada
- Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois
- Hudson County Community College in Jersey City, New Jersey
- Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire
- Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona
- Mohave College in Kingman, Arizona
- San Joaquin Delta Community College in Stockton, California
- San Juan College in Farmington, New Mexico
- West Virginia University Parkersburg in Parkersburg, West Virginia
---
This story was originally published on our sister site, InnovationMap.