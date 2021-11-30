Tilman Fertitta's empire joins 4 Houston firms on Forbes’ list of America’s largest private companies

Some Houston-area companies have some major bragging rights. Forbes has released its new list of the country’s largest privately owned companies based on annual revenue, and five local firms land on the list. They are:

Car dealership group Gulf States Toyota , No. 45, $8.3 billion in annual revenue.

, No. 45, $8.3 billion in annual revenue. Energy company Calpine , No. 48, $8 billion in annual revenue.

, No. 48, $8 billion in annual revenue. Petroleum and petrochemical products marketer Tauber Oil , No. 61, $6.7 billion in annual revenue.

, No. 61, $6.7 billion in annual revenue. Casino, restaurant, and sports conglomerate Fertitta Entertainment , No. 166, $2.8 billion in annual revenue.

, No. 166, $2.8 billion in annual revenue. BMC Software, No. 219, $2.1 billion in annual revenue.

Elsewhere in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B ranks fifth on Forbes’ new list of the country’s largest privately owned companies based on annual revenue. According to Forbes, the grocery chain’s annual revenue is $32.8 billion, making it the largest private company in Texas. On its website, H-E-B reports annual sales of $32 billion.

The only other San Antonio company on the Forbes list is construction engineering company Zachry Group. It ranks 225th, with annual revenue of $2 billion.

Nearly all of the other Texas companies in the Forbes ranking are based in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. As well as the five Houston companies, 13 DFW companies companies show up on the list:

Grand Prairie-based alcohol and wine distributor Republic National Distributing, No. 25, $11.9 billion in annual revenue.

Dallas-based conglomerate Sammons Enterprises, No. 70, $5.8 billion in annual revenue.

McKinney-based roofing distributor SRS Distribution, No. 80, $5.4 billion in annual revenue.

Irving-based arts-and-crafts retailer Michaels, No. 81, $5.3 billion in annual revenue.

Dallas-based luxury retailer Neiman Marcus, No. 101, $4.7 billion in annual revenue.

Irving-based electrical systems and equipment maker Consolidated Electrical Distributors, No. 103, $4.6 billion in annual revenue.

Fort Worth-based food and beverage distributor Ben E. Keith, No. 107, $4.2 billion in annual revenue.

Dallas-based oil and gas explorer Hunt Consolidated, No. 113, $4 billion in annual revenue.

Frisco-based transportation and logistics software provider Transplace, No. 127, $3.6 billion in annual revenue.

Addison-based cosmetics retailer Mary Kay, No. 164, $2.8 billion in annual revenue.

Plano-based senior healthcare provider Golden Living, No. 178, $2.6 billion in annual revenue.

Dallas-based general contractor Austin Industries, No. 217, $2.1 billion in annual revenue.

Dallas-based transportation and logistics company Mode Transportation, No. 220, $2.1 billion in annual revenue.

One other company on the Forbes list, New Jersey-based IT company SHI International Corp., has a strong connection to Texas. Austin billionaire Thai Lee, with a net worth estimated at $4.1 billion, is co-founder, president, and CEO of SHI. The company ranks 28th on the Forbes list, with annual revenue of $11.1 billion.