4 Houston-area businesses rank among Inc.'s best-led companies in the country

Some Houston-area companies now have some major bragging rights — and perhaps, an influx of resumes on the way. Inc. magazine has released its new list of the country’s 250 best-led midsize companies, and four Greater-Houston firms are in the spotlight.

The Houston-area companies are:

Castle Biosciences, Friendswood, No. 126

Sunova Energy, Houston, No. 156

Cactus Wellhead, Houston, No. 224

National Energy Services Reunited, Houston, No. 228

For those brushing up CVs or ready to invest, Castle Biosciences develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for dermatologic cancers.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion, or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion. With help from Pitchbook and Shango Labs, Inc. sifted through data related to management excellence for more than 10,000 companies.

“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “With their leadership, all businesses will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”

Bozeman, Montana-based software company Snowflake tops the Inc. list.

Elsewhere in Texas, An Austin company is generating buzz as the best-led midsize business in Texas. Dating app provider Bumble ranks first in Texas and 40th overall. Here's how the Austin companies fared overall:

Bumble, No. 40

BigCommerce, No. 70

YETI, No. 91

Digital Turbine, No. 101

Open Lending, No. 137

Everly Health, No. 150

The Zebra, No. 170

Helias Construction, No. 177

Cirrus Logic, No. 180

As for Dallas-Fort Worth, these companies landed on the list: