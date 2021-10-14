Home » Innovation
money moves

University of Houston powers up AI research thanks to $50M grant

University of Houston powers up AI research thanks to $50M grant

By Natalie Harms, InnovationMap
UH university of houston exterior building student center student
UH is officially part of an initiative to diversify machine learning research Photo courtesy of University of Houston

A$50 million grant from the National Institutes of Health is expanding research in machine learning and artificial intelligence, and the University of Houston now has a seat at the table.

UH has joined in on a national initiative to increase the diversity of artificial intelligence researchers, according to a news release from the school. Thanks to a $50 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, the University of North Texas Health Science Center will lead the coordinating center of the AIM-AHEAD program, which stands for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Consortium to Advance Health Equity and Researcher Diversity.

"Beyond health care, AI has been used in areas from facial recognition to self-driving cars and beyond, but there is an extreme lack of diversity among the developers of AI/ML tools. Many studies have shown that flawed AI systems and algorithms perpetuate gender and racial biases and have resulted in untoward outcomes," says Bettina Beech, chief population health officer at the University of Houston and newly named AIM-AHEAD coordinating center team member.

---

Continue reading on InnovationMap.

Read These Next
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston
Dazzling 'Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston' paints moving picture
doctors medical
Houston startup sharpens business for plastic surgeons, spas, and more
Cleaning supplies for housekeeping
Clever new Houston-based app handles pressing daily tasks right now