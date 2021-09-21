University of Houston scores national award for championing diversity

Fresh off news of a new free health clinic for the homeless, the University of Houston is once again making headlines for its commitment to empowering the community. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has announced UH and the University of Houston Law Center as recipients of its 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award.

This is the sixth consecutive year UH and the law center has received the award. UH’s law center was also named a Diversity Champion — the only law school to receive that honor. The magazine is recognized as the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education in the U.S.

INSIGHT Into Diversity’s award recognizes U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, according to a press release.

To score this honor, schools must undergo a comprehensive and rigorous application process that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, per a release. Other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion are also scrutinized.

UH’s law center, the sole Diversity Champion winner, was heralded by the publication for its “unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout their campus communities, across academic programs, and at the highest administrative levels.”

“The Law Center’s mission has always been clear,” said Leonard Baynes, dean of the UH Law Center, in a statement. “We have historically provided opportunities for many first-generation college students. Our faculty teach students to be successful lawyers and have confidence in themselves despite societal barriers.”

Fans, alums, and students can look for UH and its law center to be featured, along with 100 other recipients, in the November 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity.