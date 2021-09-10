University of Houston prescribes homeless relief with new free clinic

Houston is no stranger to the plague of homelessness and now, a major university has a prescription for some relief.

The University of Houston College of Nursing will open its new Nursing Health Clinic in Midtown on September 13, the school announced. Notably, this new nurse-managed facility will target the health needs of homeless people.

Clients will be seen in the Abraham Center of St. Paul's United Methodist Church (5401 Fannin St.).

Dr. David Buck, associate dean of community health at the UH College of Medicine, will work as a collaborating physician, while nursing faculty and students will initially staff the clinic, a press release notes.

Treatments include aid for minor injuries and illnesses such as colds and flu, as well as other services including immunizations and screenings. Telehealth will be available for more serious referrals.

Hours of operation are 8:30 am to 1:30 pm; the school hopes to have the clinic opened two days a week in the spring.

Funding for the operation comes courtesy of the Humana Integrated Health System Sciences Institute, the Texas Methodist Foundation, and private donations, per a release.

Aside from an optimal training experience for practitioners in the making, the clinic promises aid to those who have none.

“The best way to provide the homeless with health care is to take it to them,” said Shainy Varghese, associate professor of nursing, nurse practitioner, and clinic director, in a statement. “The clinic will draw patients from the Emergency Aid Coalition, an interfaith organization committed to helping those in need, which is housed at St. Paul’s church.”