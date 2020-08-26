Houston crowned one of the world's top cities of the future in new report

Houston comes in third on a prestigious new list ranking which cities are on track for continued global business success. The inaugural fDi Tier 2 Cities of the Future 2020/21 evaluated second-tier cities — defined as non-capital cities with a population under 8 million.

Last year, Houston ranked in the No. 5 position on fDi's North American ranking. In this new report for 2020/2021, the city ranks No. 3 overall. Houston also takes the No. 3 spot for human capital and lifestyle and ranks No. 7 for economic growth potential.

The report evaluated 116 data points across the five categories: economic potential, cost effectiveness, business friendliness, connectivity, and human capital and lifestyle.

"This ranking is further evidence of Houston's place among the world's great global cities," says Susan Davenport, chief economic development officer for the Greater Houston Partnership, in a news release. "Houston today competes at a higher level than ever before when it comes to foreign direct investment and our business ties to cities and countries around the world.

"With superior global access, a business-friendly climate, exceptional quality of life and a highly educated workforce, Houston is well positioned to continue to build on that momentum in the years ahead."

San Francisco comes in at No. 1 on the list, and Montreal ranks as No. 2. Texas has a stronghold on the list, with Austin and Dallas also appearing in the top 20, at Nos. 11 and 19, respectively.

"Houston is a remarkable city, and we are proud to be recognized as one of the world's best cities for foreign direct investment. We are the energy capital of the world, alongside the largest medical center, the Port of Houston, two world-class airports, and a growing innovation ecosystem," says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in the release.

"Houston is also the most diverse city in the U.S. with one in four residents born abroad. The report is also a recognition of our work with community partners over the last five years to build a more livable city. We offer world-class education, art, and culture in addition to our standing as a global business leader."

---

This story originally appeared on our sister site, InnovationMap.com.