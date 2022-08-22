Houston Texans kick off exclusive cryptocurrency deal with local firm for a suite experience

The Houston Texans are making a major pass into the crypto space.

A new partnership has made it the first team in the NFL to allow the sale of its suites through digital currency.

According to a new agreement announcement , the Houston Texans have partnered with Houston-based cryptocurrency company, BitWallet, to become the official digital currency wallet of the organization. The partnership goes into effect immediately.

Through this partnership, fans now can use cryptocurrency to purchase single game suites, using BitWallet as the means to convert the cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars.

"We are proud to partner with BitWallet to offer an exciting option for our fans who are looking to enjoy Texans gameday in one of our suites," says Houston Texans President Greg Grissom. "BitWallet is a perfect collaborator as we continue our efforts to move our organization forward in new and innovative ways."

BitWallet was founded by CEO John Perrone in 2017 and has raised $2.1 million in seed over one round, according to CrunchBase.

"Digital currency has become a primary means of payment and by partnering with BitWallet, the Texans are leading the way in the NFL," Perrone says. "I am honored that BitWallet is the first to offer Texans fans this service."

This article originally ran on our sister site InnovationMap.