Disruptive Houston business lands on Inc.'s new list of fastest-growing U.S. companies

As a firm offering passive income opportunities through real estate syndications, Houston’s Disrupt Equity has been riding a red-hot trend.

Word has caught on, as the West Houston firm has just landed on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. As the (surprisingly) sole Houston company to break the top 200 in the report, Disrupt charted an impressive 2,975 percent growth rate between 2018 and 2021.

The firm pushes complete multifamily real estate investment offerings that are earmarked as able to achieve and even exceed projections, clearly a safe haven in one of the biggest — and hottest — real estate markets in the entire nation.

Disrupt claims an impressive ROI for clients: The company boasts a "proven track record with over a dozen full cycle exits averaging over 36 percent annualized return to investors," director of investor relations, Tarek Moussa, tells CultureMap.

"We could not be more ecstatic to hear that Disrupt Equity has been announced as the fastest-growing company in Houston by Inc 5,000," said Feras Moussa, Disrupt's managing partner, in a statement. "We could not be more proud of the incredible growth of our organization and the returns we have been able to achieve for our investors. We believe success in real estate, especially in today's economic environment, comes from being a great operator and having a strong team behind you. We believe this has been a large contributor to our success and helps us to continue to provide incredible passive real estate investment opportunities to our investors. We look forward to continuing the growth next year."

Speaking of real estate, another Houston firm performed well. Construction Concepts, which specializes in commercial design and build in Houston and Austin, ranked No. 497 overall, with 1,251 percent growth over three years.

In all, 468 Texas-based companies made this year’s Inc. 5000. Dallas-Fort Worth firms performed especially well:

No. 13 StaffDNA , Plano, 19,699 percent growth rate

, Plano, 19,699 percent growth rate No. 17 Blue Hammer Roofing , Dallas, 15,911 percent growth rate

, Dallas, 15,911 percent growth rate No. 116 TimelyMD , Fort Worth, 3,852 percent growth rate

, Fort Worth, 3,852 percent growth rate No. 142 Curis Functional Health , Farmers Branch, 3,380 percent growth rate

, Farmers Branch, 3,380 percent growth rate No. 148 SmartLight Analytics , Plano, 3,317 percent growth rate

, Plano, 3,317 percent growth rate No. 168 Digital Thrive , Dallas, 3,056 percent growth rate

, Dallas, 3,056 percent growth rate No. 172 Forester Haynie, Dallas, 2,984 percent growth rate

Here are the other Texas companies appearing in the state’s top 20:

No. 60 AdOutreach, Austin, 6,052 percent growth rate

No. 62 Webforce, Austin, 6,009 percent growth rate

No. 117 Homestead Brands, Austin, 3,839 percent growth rate

No. 174 Disrupt Equity, Houston, 2,975 percent growth rate

No. 188 24HourNurse Staffing, Pittsburg, 2,801 percent growth rate

No. 201, Everly Health, Austin, 2,643 percent growth rate

No. 209, Texas Solar Integrated, San Antonio, 2,559 percent growth rate

No. 212, Apple Blvd Boutique, Frisco, 2,555 percent growth rate

No. 285 Element 26, Austin, 1,948 percent growth rate

No. 312 Boostlingo, Austin, 1,820 percent growth rate

No. 317 Cover Desk, Austin, 1,800 percent growth rate

No. 325 Canopy Management, Austin, 1,758 percent growth rate

No. 497 Construction Concepts, Houston, 1,251 percent growth rate

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Steven Devadanam contributed to this article.