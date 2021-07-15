Jeff Bezos' foundation gifts Space Center Houston with $1 million grant

Billionaires such as Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos may be blasting off into the beyond, but for now, space travel is still primarily relegated to the expert astronauts who train here in Houston.

Now, a new $1 million grant to our beloved hub of all things cosmic may just inspire local kids to rocket towards a career in space exploration or STEM careers. Space Center Houston has just received the generous, two-comma grant from Blue Origin, Bezos’ company.

Blue Origin auctioned off seats on first crew New Shepard suborbital flight, which yielded an impressive $28 million. Bezos, his brother Mark, and Wally Funk, one of the Mercury 13 women will join the auction winner on the upcoming trip.

With the $28 million proceeds, Blue Origin then awarded $1 million to 19 organizations (each) through its foundation, Club for the Future.

“This donation is enabling Club for the Future to rapidly expand its reach by partnering with 19 organizations to develop and inspire the next generation of space professionals,” said Bob Smith, Blue Origin CEO, in a statement. “Our generation will build the road to space and these efforts will ensure the next generation is ready to go even further.”

The $1 million Space Center Houston received will go towards the center’s Title 1 school field trip program, enabling students with access to the center’s extensive space artifact collection, per a press release. Space Center Houston’s Girls STEM Pathway initiative, which promotes learning experiences for girls in STEM careers, will also receive funds. The comprehensive, six-phase initiative includes an introductory elementary school experience, a middle school project-based STEM experience, a summer bridge program with mentoring support, and a program for high school girls to engage in scientific research, the center notes.

“Blue Origin’s grant will further enable Space Center Houston to provide immersive science learning experiences for underserved Houston area youth,” said the center’s president and CEO, William T. Harris, in a release. “We are very thankful to Blue Origin for helping us inspire and prepare students for future STEM careers. With Blue Origin’s support, we can empower students with hands-on STEM learning opportunities through the wonders of space exploration.”