'World's best' peanut butter from New Zealand spreads to Houston

Every week seems to include at least one pitch for some dazzling new product that’s just arrived in grocery stores. Generally speaking, it’s best to ignore them; they’ll likely be gone just as quickly as they’ve debuted.

However, a pitch that includes the phrase “world’s best peanut butter” — well, that’s a bold enough claim to merit a closer look.

Fix & Fogg’s high-end peanut butters have been a smash hit in their native New Zealand and attracted a cult following on Amazon where they’ve earned a solid 4-star rating despite a $13.99 per jar price tag.

The company has achieved enough success that it has established its first American retail presence in Houston where U.S. general manager Blake Lupton can be found doling out samples Wednesday - Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm (1731 Westheimer Rd.). Buying in person has its perks; the jars are $8.99 each or four for $35.

Not surprisingly, Lupton tells CultureMap that the secret to great peanut butter starts with great, organically-grown peanuts.

“It’s an Argentina-grown peanut,” he explains. “They have super-good oil and dark roasts that gave it a bit of flavor.”

Made in Colorado from recipes created in New Zealand, the company sells six flavors: classic smooth, super crunchy, everything butter, smoke and fire, dark chocolate, and coffee and maple. Smoke and fire features hatch chiles from New Mexico and liquid smoke made from manuka wood, and everything butter combines peanut and almond butters with hemp, chia, sesame, sunflower, flax, and pumpkin seeds.

Long term, Lupton hopes to expand the company’s retail presence. Fix & Fogg recently went on sale at Central Market and hopes to be in Whole Foods and H-E-B soon.

“It’s a matter of flavor and quality versus cost,” Lupton acknowledges. “You can get a $2.99 Jif. When you try this, I think you’ll taste the difference.”