These Houston businesses punch in among Texas' best employers, report says

A slew of Houston-area companies may soon see a surge of inquiries and resumes, thanks to a new ranking.

Great Place to Work, which helps employers improve their workplace culture, and Fortune magazine teamed up to select the Best Companies to Work For in 2022 in two categories: small and midsize employers, and large employers.

In the new report, powerhouse Houston-based builder/developer David Weekley Homes tops the list of the top 20 large employers in Texas — a big jump from its No. 20 spot last year.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top company on the Best Workplaces in Texas list,” said Robert Hefner, vice president of Human Resources for David Weekley Homes, in a statement. “We’re very proud to offer an amazing workplace culture as well as competitive benefits and perks for our team, which inspires them to delight our customers.”

Powerhouse business IT firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise follows on the large employer list at No. 2, followed by apartment owner and operator Camden Property Trust at No. 3. Mortgage lender Cornerstone Home Lending, commercial real estate company Transwestern, and community college system Lone Star College also land on the prestigious list.

Meanwhile, four of Texas’ top 20 small and midsize employers to work for are right here in the Houston area. They are: mortgage provider Republic State Mortgage, online education hub Continued, oil and gas consulting firm E.A.G. Services, and AI-based e-commerce firm PROS.

Here’s the list of the top 20 small and midsize employers on the list of the Best Companies to Work For:

Credera, Addison Bestow, life insurance company, Dallas Publishing Concepts, collector of oral histories, Dallas Pariveda Solutions, business and technology consulting firm, Dallas 49 Financial, financial planning provider, Austin Highland Homes, homebuilder, Plano AIM, provider of special education services, San Antonio Republic State Mortgage, mortgage provider, Houston Continued, provider of online continuing education, Houston Freese and Nichols, engineering, planning, and consulting firm, Fort Worth OJO Labs, home search platform, Austin Dialexa, digital product consulting firm, Dallas Granite Properties, commercial real estate developer, investor, and manager, Plano E.A.G. Services, oil and gas consulting firm, Houston Ontic Technologies, producer of “protective intelligence” software, Austin PROS, provider of AI-based software for e-commerce, Houston Scribe Media, book publisher, Austin Embark, business advisory firm, Dallas ProPath, operator of pathology practices, Dallas CerpassRX, pharmacy benefits manager, The Colony

Here’s the list of the top 20 large employers in Texas, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune:

David Weekley Homes, homebuilder, Houston Hewlett Packard Enterprise, provider of business IT, Spring Camden Property Trust, apartment owner and operator, Houston Texas Health Resources, healthcare system, Arlington Vizient, healthcare consulting firm, Irving Ryan LLC, tax services and consulting firm, Dallas Hilcorp Energy, energy exploration and production company, Houston PrimeLending, a Plains Capital Company, mortgage lender, Dallas Cornerstone Home Lending, mortgage lender, Houston Transwestern, commercial real estate company, Houston Dell Technologies, seller of personal computers, network servers, data storage services, and software, Round Rock NuStar Energy, pipeline and terminal operator, San Antonio Mr. Cooper (Nationstar Mortgage), mortgage lender, Coppell Lone Star College, community college system, Houston USAA, financial services provider, San Antonio Sailpoint, provider of identity security software, Austin Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, home health and hospice provider, Dallas Epicor Software, provider of software for business process management, Austin Hilti, provider of tools and technology for construction companies, Plano Alcon Laboratories, producer of eye care products, Fort Worth

Great Place to Work selected the Best Companies to Work For in 2022 based on feedback from employee surveys and data from Great Place to Work-certified employers.

“As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout, and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic,” says company CEO Michael Bush.