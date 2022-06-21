These Houston businesses punch in among Texas' best employers, report says

A slew of Houston-area companies may soon see a surge of inquiries and resumes, thanks to a new ranking.
Great Place to Work, which helps employers improve their workplace culture, and Fortune magazine teamed up to select the Best Companies to Work For in 2022 in two categories: small and midsize employers, and large employers.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top company on the Best Workplaces in Texas list,” said Robert Hefner, vice president of Human Resources for David Weekley Homes, in a statement. “We’re very proud to offer an amazing workplace culture as well as competitive benefits and perks for our team, which inspires them to delight our customers.”
Powerhouse business IT firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise follows on the large employer list at No. 2, followed by apartment owner and operator Camden Property Trust at No. 3. Mortgage lender Cornerstone Home Lending, commercial real estate company Transwestern, and community college system Lone Star College also land on the prestigious list.
Meanwhile, four of Texas’ top 20 small and midsize employers to work for are right here in the Houston area. They are: mortgage provider Republic State Mortgage, online education hub Continued, oil and gas consulting firm E.A.G. Services, and AI-based e-commerce firm PROS.
Here’s the list of the top 20 small and midsize employers on the list of the Best Companies to Work For:
- Credera, Addison
- Bestow, life insurance company, Dallas
- Publishing Concepts, collector of oral histories, Dallas
- Pariveda Solutions, business and technology consulting firm, Dallas
- 49 Financial, financial planning provider, Austin
- Highland Homes, homebuilder, Plano
- AIM, provider of special education services, San Antonio
- Republic State Mortgage, mortgage provider, Houston
- Continued, provider of online continuing education, Houston
- Freese and Nichols, engineering, planning, and consulting firm, Fort Worth
- OJO Labs, home search platform, Austin
- Dialexa, digital product consulting firm, Dallas
- Granite Properties, commercial real estate developer, investor, and manager, Plano
- E.A.G. Services, oil and gas consulting firm, Houston
- Ontic Technologies, producer of “protective intelligence” software, Austin
- PROS, provider of AI-based software for e-commerce, Houston
- Scribe Media, book publisher, Austin
- Embark, business advisory firm, Dallas
- ProPath, operator of pathology practices, Dallas
- CerpassRX, pharmacy benefits manager, The Colony
Here’s the list of the top 20 large employers in Texas, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune:
- David Weekley Homes, homebuilder, Houston
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise, provider of business IT, Spring
- Camden Property Trust, apartment owner and operator, Houston
- Texas Health Resources, healthcare system, Arlington
- Vizient, healthcare consulting firm, Irving
- Ryan LLC, tax services and consulting firm, Dallas
- Hilcorp Energy, energy exploration and production company, Houston
- PrimeLending, a Plains Capital Company, mortgage lender, Dallas
- Cornerstone Home Lending, mortgage lender, Houston
- Transwestern, commercial real estate company, Houston
- Dell Technologies, seller of personal computers, network servers, data storage services, and software, Round Rock
- NuStar Energy, pipeline and terminal operator, San Antonio
- Mr. Cooper (Nationstar Mortgage), mortgage lender, Coppell
- Lone Star College, community college system, Houston
- USAA, financial services provider, San Antonio
- Sailpoint, provider of identity security software, Austin
- Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, home health and hospice provider, Dallas
- Epicor Software, provider of software for business process management, Austin
- Hilti, provider of tools and technology for construction companies, Plano
- Alcon Laboratories, producer of eye care products, Fort Worth
Great Place to Work selected the Best Companies to Work For in 2022 based on feedback from employee surveys and data from Great Place to Work-certified employers.
“As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout, and COVID disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic,” says company CEO Michael Bush.