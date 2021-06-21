Home » Innovation
bragging rights

Houston once again recognized as a top major city of the future in new report

Houston recognized as a top major city of the future in new report

By John Egan, InnovationMap
Houston skyline
A new report finds Houston a top city for business friendliness and connectivity. Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Houston, the future looks bright.

A new study from the fDi Intelligence division of the Financial Times places Houston at No. 7 among the top major cities of the future for 2021-22 across North, South, and Central America. Among major cities in the Americas, Houston appears at No. 3 for business friendliness and No. 4 for connectivity.

"Houston is known as one of the youngest, fastest-growing, and most diverse cities anywhere in the world. I am thrilled that we continue to be recognized for our thriving innovation ecosystem," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is quoted as saying in the fDi study.

Toronto leads the 2021-22 list of the top major cities in the Americas, followed by San Francisco, Montreal, Chicago, and Boston.

The rankings are based on data in five categories:

  • Economic potential
  • Business friendliness
  • Human capital and lifestyle
  • Cost effectiveness
  • Connectivity

Houston's no stranger to the list. Last year, the city ranked No. 3 on the same study, and in 2019, claimed the No. 5 spot.

-----

Continue reading this story on InnovationMap.

Read These Next
Cirque du Soleil Alegria Houston
Cirque du Soleil performances leap into Houston after long hiatus
Firehouse Saloon exterior
Former Houston honky tonk nearly burns down in massive overnight fire
La Colombe d'Or 2021 exterior
Houston's cherished boutique hotel lands on prestigious best-of list