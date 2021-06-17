High-end hospitality veteran launches firm for budding Houston restaurateurs

A new consulting firm aims to assist would-be restaurateurs in bringing their new projects to light. Laval Hospitality is the latest project for Sébastien Laval, a sommelier and manager who has worked at some of Houston's best restaurants.

A native of southwest France, Laval moved to Houston in 2008 to pursue a relationship with his wife, who is a native Houstonian. Along the way, he's worked at establishments including La Table, BCN, MAD, and Musaafer. With Laval Hospitality, he can leverage those experiences to help other build their businesses.

Laval Hospitality offers its clients a range of services that can be purchased on a comprehensive or a la carte basis. They include brand development, competitive analysis, and project management. In addition, Laval's training programs are designed to assist owners in finding and keeping staff.

Joining Laval in the project are a number of other prominent Houston restaurant veterans, including chef German Mosquera (La Colombe D'or, Verdine), nightlife/customer service specialist Eddie Massa (MAD, Chapman & Kirby), and Nicolas Nguyen, a former general manager at Riel whose most recent project is Da Gama Canteen.

“The food and beverage sector in Houston is poised for an incredible rebound following the shutdown last year,” Laval said in a statement. “With our team of industry veterans whose deep relationships in Houston and more than a century of combined experience in both signature culinary operations, financial growth, and employee development, we hope to bring a unique expertise to the marketplace that will improve customer service with customizable training programs and operational efficiencies that will elevate the guest experience.”

The company joins a competitive marketplace of successful restaurant veterans who are offering their expertise to clients. Other companies in the field include A La Carte Consulting Group (Traveler's Table, Homestead), Jonathan Horowitz (Treebeards, Palace Social), and chef Omar Pereney, who recently left A La Carte to start his firm Culinary Matters.