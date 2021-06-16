Splashy European pool-sharing app dives into Houston just in time for summer

Scorching temps. Baking cars. ERCOT begging locals to set their thermostats to 78 (say what?). Why, it’s almost like it’s summer in Houston or something.

After a long sweat, nothing cools off like a long swim in a sparkling pool. To that end, a European pool-sharing service is diving into Houston, allow H-Towners to visit safe, secure spaces that come certified and ready to make a splash.

Dubbed Swimmy, the app (available for download on Apple and Android) connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in their area. Booking sessions range by pool between $25-$35 per person per half day, per a release.

“I have two kids and in just a few clicks we are grabbing our towels and splashing around in a private pool, it’s a perfect playdate,” Swimmy spokesperson Isobella Harkrider tells CultureMap.

Here’s a sample of some local pools, as described by Swimmy:

This gorgeous pool features a very large pool space, a garden, lawn and deck chairs, a barbecue, table and chairs and a lawn for bowling and other games.

This large, gated pool is perfect for a birthday or celebrating the Fourth of July with friends. The pool owner describes the atmosphere as ‘serene’ and ‘fun’ and includes pool chairs.

The kids will love to splash around in this huge pool while mom enjoys a sunny day of play and relaxation.

In Pearland you can enjoy a day of relaxation with a book at this large pool with a beautiful floral garden, the host describes the pool as “the perfect backdrop for a peaceful oasis.”

This beautiful indoor and outdoor pool space “allows for comfort, but with access to the outdoors through the windows and skylight,” the pool owner says. There are lounge chairs and adequate space for seating. Music is allowed for your blissful day.

Obviously, the pool-sharing app is a no-brainer for those who are shy about inviting themselves to pool-owning friends houses, public pools, and gym pools. But what’s in it for pool owners? According to Swimmy, pool owners can bank some serious cash on their under-used — and certified – pools during hot summer months.

“Texas pool owners can make some extra cash this summer, Swimmy makes it easy to turn your pool into a moneymaker and is a profitable move for empty nesters whose certified pools may be less active this summer,” says Harkrider.

For more information, visit Swimmy.com or download the app.