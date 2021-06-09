Budding CBD and hemp convention fires up in Houston this fall

Look out, California and Colorado. The recent passing of Texas’ House Bill 1325 means that the Lone Star State is now poised to be the largest hemp-producing state in the nation.

To wit: Texas already boasts more than 1,500 licenses and more than 1,100 lot permits already issued, making the state a major hemp hub.

So it’s fitting that a budding new convention centered on all things hemp and CBD and hemp will head to Houston. The Lucky Leaf Expo will run November 5-6 at NRG Center, organizers announced.

Attendees can look forward to more than 120 exhibitors, more than 40 speakers, panels, and more. “Cooking with Cannabis” demos promise to be an interesting draw.

Planners also plan to fire up a pre-show Cannabis Business Crash Course.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the convention center during the event.

“We have a diverse array of exhibitors in every channel of the CBD/hemp industry that specialize in the sale of seeds, CPAs, attorneys, accountants, processors, manufacturers, soft gel companies, to help get you started for your business,” Chad Sloan of Lucky Leaf Expo noted in a statement.

As Forbes pointed out last year, after being legalized in 2018, hemp is already one of America’s top ten agricultural crops. CBD is now a $2 billion industry: Its medical applications are booming; food products also promise to be huge.