4 Houston companies clock in among America’s best employers, says Inc.

Houston has already been heralded as a hotbed for innovation. Now, a handful of local companies are in the spotlight as the best places to work.

Four Houston companies are among 429 businesses named May 12 to Inc. magazine’s 2021 list of the country’s best workplaces. They are:

Marketing and PR firm CKP, Houston.

Environmental restoration company Ecosystem Planning and Restoration, Tomball.

IT automation platform Liongard, Houston.

Online recruiting service WizeHire, Houston.

“We’ve taken steps, especially during the pandemic, to build an amazing team and inclusive culture that is rooted in collaboration,” Liongard CEO Joe Alapat says in a news release. “I am proud every day of the work this team is doing and the positive impact we’re having on the managed services industry, and thrilled that our employees share our excitement and enthusiasm.”

Meanwhile, 11 Austin companies receiving kudos are:

9Gauge Partners, a business management consulting firm.

AgileAssets, a provider of transportation management software.

AlertMedia, an emergency communication and monitoring platform.

Decent, a provider of health insurance.

Fourlane, a provider of QuickBooks support.

Made In Cookware, an e-commerce startup that sells pots, pans, and other cookware.

Mighty Citizen, a branding, marketing, and communications firm.

OJO Labs, a platform for buying and selling homes.

Ontic, a company whose software helps companies address physical threats.

Q1Media, a digital media company.

The Zebra, an insurance marketplace.

Nick Soman, founder and CEO of Decent, says his company seeks to trust, respect, and appreciate every employee.

“This year that has meant quickly helping employees who lost power during an unprecedented snowstorm find a warm place to stay and offering unlimited time off,” Soman says in a news release. “Being recognized as a top workplace is a special honor for Decent. Our people are at the heart of our company. They foster our amazing culture and drive our consistently outstanding customer service.”

Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic, says his company is committed to upholding the core values, standards, and practices that contributed to the Inc. honor.

“Over the past year, the Ontic team has experienced rapid growth reinforcing how important our supportive, entrepreneurial culture is to nurturing talent and prioritizing our employees’ overall welfare,” Quanstrom says in a news release.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and employee growth. Also, an organization’s benefits were audited to help determine the employer’s standing.

Elsewhere in Texas, seven Dallas-Fort Worth employers, four Houston-area employers, and one San Antonio employer made the Inc. list.

Dallas-Fort Worth area

Staffing and recruiting firm BridgeWork Partners, Dallas.

Commercial real estate services company esrp, Frisco.

Staffing agency Frontline Source Group, Dallas.

PR and marketing firm Idea Grove, Dallas.

HVAC and plumbing warranty company JB Warranties, Argyle.

Technical consulting firm Stratosphere Consulting, Dallas.

NetSuite consulting firm The Vested Group, Plano.

Inc. highlights esrp’s employee emergency fund, which offers “a financial lifeline for a range of life events, including funerals, medical emergencies, and welcoming new grandchildren. The omnipresent resource is funded through anonymous employee donations.”

San Antonio

The only San Antonio company to make the 2021 list was IT services provider Mobius Partners.